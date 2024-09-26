Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Understanding Menopause: Common myths everyone should know

    Menopause in women is a condition in which periods stop. Due to this, many hormonal changes also occur in the body. But there are many myths associated with menopause, which women believe after hearing. Let's tell the myths related to menopause.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

    Myth: Menopause is a disease.

    Many people believe that menopause is a disease or an abnormal condition. Whereas the truth is that it is a natural process that every woman has to go through. In menopause, women's periods stop forever. She cannot bear children after menopause.

    article_image2

    Myth: Menopause happens at a certain age.

    People believe that menopause happens suddenly. Which is absolutely wrong. It is an ongoing process. Which happens over many years. The time leading up to menopause, known as perimenopause, can last for several years. It sees hormonal fluctuations and changes in the pattern of periods. When a woman does not have periods for 12 months, it is considered that she has attained menopause.

    article_image3

    Myth: Menopause happens at a certain age.

    The age of menopause can vary from woman to woman. The average age is 51, but it can occur anytime between the late 40s and early 60s. Genetics, health and lifestyle can affect timing.

    article_image4

    Myth: Menopause should be treated.

    Menopause is a natural process, not a disease. So there is no cure for it. However, women experience some problems during menopause, which are treated.

    article_image5

    Myth: Women's sex life ends after menopause.

    This is the first thought that comes to people's mind about menopause that now sex life will end. But this is not the case at all. Libido decreases during menopause. Lubricant is also reduced. But if we take hormonal therapy then we can maintain sex life. Not only this, women can use things that increase lubrication.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supporting women's financial independence: How men can help NTI

    Supporting women's financial independence: How men can help

    Say goodbye to greasy skin: The magic of DIY face packs for a fresh glow NTI

    Say goodbye to greasy skin: The magic of DIY face packs for a fresh glow

    Smart business ventures for seniors: Unlocking profitability after retirement NTI

    Smart business ventures for seniors: Unlocking profitability after retirement

    Is using a facial razor safe for women? Debunking myths about facial hair growth NTI

    Is using a facial razor safe for women? Debunking myths about facial hair growth

    Unlock Radiant Skin: When to use vitamin C serum for maximum benefits NTI

    Unlock Radiant Skin: When to use vitamin C serum for maximum benefits

    Recent Stories

    Drustibottu Know all about Raghu Shivamogga, who played the role of villainous police officer RBA

    Drustibottu: Know all about Raghu Shivamogga, who played the role of villainous police officer

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar criticizes CM Vijayan and CPM, accuses police of handling criminal cases unfairly dmn

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar criticizes CM Vijayan and CPM, accuses police of handling criminal cases unfairly

    Banana storage hacks: Keep them fresh without turning black AJR

    Banana storage hacks: Keep them fresh without turning black

    cricket IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 66 runs to create history scr

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 66 runs to create history

    Kolkata Alipore Court hands death sentence to man for rape-murder of 7-year-old girl RBA

    Kolkata: Alipore Court hands death sentence to man for rape-murder of 7-year-old girl

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon