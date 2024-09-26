Understanding Menopause: Common myths everyone should know

Menopause in women is a condition in which periods stop. Due to this, many hormonal changes also occur in the body. But there are many myths associated with menopause, which women believe after hearing. Let's tell the myths related to menopause.

Myth: Menopause is a disease. Many people believe that menopause is a disease or an abnormal condition. Whereas the truth is that it is a natural process that every woman has to go through. In menopause, women's periods stop forever. She cannot bear children after menopause.

Myth: Menopause happens at a certain age. People believe that menopause happens suddenly. Which is absolutely wrong. It is an ongoing process. Which happens over many years. The time leading up to menopause, known as perimenopause, can last for several years. It sees hormonal fluctuations and changes in the pattern of periods. When a woman does not have periods for 12 months, it is considered that she has attained menopause.

Myth: Menopause happens at a certain age. The age of menopause can vary from woman to woman. The average age is 51, but it can occur anytime between the late 40s and early 60s. Genetics, health and lifestyle can affect timing.

Myth: Menopause should be treated. Menopause is a natural process, not a disease. So there is no cure for it. However, women experience some problems during menopause, which are treated.

Myth: Women's sex life ends after menopause. This is the first thought that comes to people's mind about menopause that now sex life will end. But this is not the case at all. Libido decreases during menopause. Lubricant is also reduced. But if we take hormonal therapy then we can maintain sex life. Not only this, women can use things that increase lubrication.

