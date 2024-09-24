Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tips to make your child excel in studies without tuition

    Many parents send their children to tuition after school, hoping they will excel in their studies and top their class. However, you can help your child achieve academic success even without tuition. Let's see how:

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Helping children excel without tuition:

    Every parent dreams of their child excelling in academics and securing a bright future. Often, to ensure academic success, many parents enroll their children in tuition classes. However, regular tuition isn’t the only path to academic excellence. With the right guidance and strategies, you can help your child achieve top marks from home. Here’s how.

     

    article_image2

    Create a personalized timetable:

    Children can struggle with maintaining interest in long study sessions, often leading to boredom or even aversion to learning. This can affect their performance in exams. To maintain their interest, create a personalized and engaging timetable that accommodates their unique needs.

    Incorporate time for relaxation, play, or their favorite activities. This balanced approach prevents study fatigue and fosters a greater interest in learning. Ensure that the timetable includes slots for writing practice and reading, two key areas for academic growth.

    article_image3

    Creating a conducive learning environment:

    A well-structured timetable is not enough; the learning environment plays a crucial role in academic success. Set up a quiet, positive space in your home where your child can focus without distractions. If possible, designate a separate study room that is well-ventilated and away from noise.

    In many Indian households, it’s common for family activities to occur in the living room or kitchen. Creating a quiet study corner in a less busy part of the home can greatly improve concentration and productivity.

    article_image4

    Smart use of social media for learning:

    In today's digital age, children have easy access to online resources that can supplement their studies. While traditional tuition was once a go-to option, the internet now offers a wealth of information on every subject.

    Encourage your children to use social media and online platforms like YouTube or educational apps for study purposes, instead of just for entertainment or gaming. However, it’s important to supervise their usage to ensure they are focused on academic content.

    article_image5

    Motivation and encouragement:

    Recognizing your child’s efforts can go a long way in boosting their confidence. Whether they perform well in studies or make progress in other areas, a word of appreciation can inspire them to push harder. In India, cultural practices like celebrating small academic achievements or sharing success stories within the family can further motivate children to succeed.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Promoting Gender Equality: Actions men can take to support women NTI

    Promoting Gender Equality: Actions men can take to support women

    Omega-3 Benefits: 7 Reasons to incorporate it into your daily diet NTO

    Omega-3 Benefits: 7 Reasons to incorporate it into your daily diet

    Check your daily horoscope: September 24, 2024 -Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 24, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Challenging toxic masculinity: Promoting healthy masculinity and breaking harmful gender norms RTM EAI

    Challenging toxic masculinity: Promoting healthy masculinity and breaking harmful gender norms

    Recent Stories

    DIY gas stove and burner cleaning tips for gleaming kitchen gcw

    DIY gas stove and burner cleaning tips for gleaming kitchen

    Bigg Boss 18: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Isha Koppikar QUIT show! RKK

    Bigg Boss 18: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Isha Koppikar QUIT show!

    Bigg Boss 18: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Isha Koppikar QUIT show! RKK

    Bigg Boss 18: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Isha Koppikar QUIT show!

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event anr

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event

    Broccoli to Quinoa: 5 Essential vegetarian superfoods for strong bone health NTI

    Broccoli to Quinoa: 5 Essential vegetarian superfoods for strong bone health

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon