Tips and Tricks to make soft and fluffy chapatis

Many people struggle with making soft chapatis. Despite numerous attempts, they often turn out hard. However, adding a single ingredient to the dough can transform your chapatis into soft, fluffy delights, resembling puris.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

Soft Chapati

Hotel rotis and chapatis are incredibly soft, and women often try to replicate this at home. However, their chapatis don't always turn out soft or round. Achieving perfectly round and soft chapatis brings immense joy. Improper dough kneading can result in subpar chapatis. If you don't knead the dough correctly, the chapatis won't be soft or puffy. Restaurants and dhabas often add maida flour to the chapati dough for softness. By following these tricks, your chapatis will be soft and puff up like balloons.

article_image2

Baking Powder Chapati

Adding baking powder to the chapati dough can achieve the desired results. Add a little baking powder to the dry chapati flour and mix thoroughly. Baking powder makes the chapatis soft and puffy like puris. How to do it: Add 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder to the wheat flour and mix well before adding water. Otherwise, the baking powder might clump. Then, add the required amount of water to make a soft dough. Baking powder helps leaven the dough, making the roti soft when activated by water.

article_image3

Yogurt and Baking Powder

Add a little yogurt to the dough while kneading and mix thoroughly with your palm. Yogurt and baking soda make the wheat flour flexible and contribute to the chapati's softness. How to do it: Mix 1 tablespoon of yogurt with 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder. Add this mixture to the dough and mix well. Then, moisten the dough with lukewarm water and form a ball. Let the dough rest for 20-30 minutes before making chapatis. The yogurt and baking powder mixture creates a fermenting effect, resulting in soft and puffy chapatis.

article_image4

Milk and Baking Powder

Knead the wheat flour with milk instead of water for softer, puri-like chapatis. Mixing baking powder into the milk before adding it to the dough enhances this effect. The proteins in milk help soften the dough. How to do it: Mix 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder into a cup of lukewarm milk. Gradually add this milk to the dough and mix. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes before making chapatis. Milk softens the dough, while baking powder helps maintain its softness and fluffiness.

