Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Japanese Way: 5 practices for a happier and prosperous life

    Japanese culture is renowned for a wide range of methods that can undoubtedly improve one's quality of life. In order to help you live a joyful and stress-free life, we have compiled some of the best Japanese hidden tips.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 5:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    Japan is one of the most well-liked nations in the world, particularly for its way of life and culture. It's also noteworthy to see that Japan has the highest percentage of their population over 100 years old. Genes certainly play a role, but healthy habits and lifestyle decisions also matter a lot.

    Furthermore, Japanese culture is well known for a variety of techniques that may definitely raise one's standard of living. We've put together a list of some of the greatest secret Japanese ideas to help you have a happy and stress-free life.

    article_image2

    1. Ikigai

    Ikigai is a traditional Japanese philosophy that emphasises seeking things that bring tranquilly, contentment, self-acceptance, and joy in the small things rather than pursuing quick satisfaction and having a beneficial influence on the world. This philosophy encourages people to achieve happiness and fulfilment in life.

     

    article_image3

    2. Sipping some green tea

    Owing to its high polyphenol content, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, green tea, a traditional Japanese beverage, is becoming more and more well-known worldwide. It prevents chronic disorders by protecting against cell degeneration and promoting a healthy gut flora.

    article_image4

    Japan

    3. Social life

    Japanese individuals report improved physical and mental health as they age because of their strongly ingrained social connections, which encourage regular social engagements and support groups.

    4. Healthy food

    The Japanese "hara hachi bu" diet promotes health and exercise by treating the body like a shrine and outlawing harmful items like alcohol and tobacco. Sweet potatoes are a fantastic source of antioxidants and the major supply of fresh fruits, vegetables, and legumes in this low-calorie diet.

    article_image5

    Tokyo, Japan

    5. Eating slowly

    In Japan, eating meals as a family encourages communication and socialisation. People eat slowly and properly chew their food in order to promote better digestion and prevent feeling rushed to get up from the table.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know NTI

    Legal vehicles you can drive in India without a driving license: What you need to know

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced RBA

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning RTM

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning

    Are you a Breastfeeding mother? Here are some tips for managing sleep deprivation and nighttime feedings RBA

    Are you a Breastfeeding mother? Here are some tips for managing sleep deprivation and nighttime feedings

    Ragi, Jowar or Wheat? Experts reveal which roti is good for breakfast RKK

    Ragi, Jowar or Wheat? Experts reveal which roti is good for breakfast

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai techie cautions against 'hustle culture' after he ends up in hospital, blames poor lifestyle. See pic shk

    Mumbai techie cautions against 'hustle culture' after he ends up in hospital, blames poor lifestyle. See pic

    Bengaluru to get Science City with Rs 200 crore investment says Minister NS Bosaraju vkp

    Bengaluru to get ‘Science City’ with Rs 200 crore investment: Minister NS Boseraju

    iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Perfect Besan Ladoo recipe for the festival NTI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Perfect Besan Ladoo recipe for the festival

    ELIMINATED! Israel confirms killing of cola-drinking Hamas terrorist who murdered man in front of kids on Oct 7 shk

    ELIMINATED! Israel confirms killing of cola-drinking Hamas terrorist who killed man in front of kids on Oct 7

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon