    Tamannaah Bhatia slays in earth abstract jumpsuit as she makes debut at Milan Fashion Week 2024

    Actress Tamannaah Bhatia debuted at Milan Fashion Week in Italy in a Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia debuted at Milan Fashion Week in Italy in a Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit. The jumpsuit had Roberto Cavalli's typical colorful designs, as well as a high-fashion theatrical energy that embodied unapologetic glamour and confidence. With full glam and a commanding presence, the actor's first appearance at the event exuded ferocious confidence.

    article_image2

    Tamannaah Bhatia donned a jumpsuit with an earthy abstract pattern in tones of brown and white. The plunging v-neckline provided a charming, feminine touch by revealing her collarbones. Most of Roberto Cavalli's designs featured a voluminous fur coat with a hint of wilderness, whether through stripes or fur. The faux-fur coat was the standout element, giving a boldness to the ensemble. 

    article_image3

    She chose not to wear any costly accessories and instead focused on her clothing. The only jewelry she wore was a large green ring on her index finger. In keeping with the dramatic glam concept, her hair was left free with a center parting, and her makeup was strong with rich blush and black eyeshadow. Her entire look is reminiscent of the mob-wife aesthetic,' exuding an old-money vibe with extravagant faux-fur outerwear, heavy cosmetics, and vintage glitter.

    article_image4

    Milan Fashion Week is a prestigious international fashion event showcasing the latest trends and styles in the fashion industry. Held twice a year in Milan, Italy, the 2024 edition will feature Spring/Summer 2024 collections (February/March 2024) and Fall/Winter 2024 collections (September/October 2024) MFW 2024 will set the tone for the global fashion industry, influencing styles and trends for the upcoming season. Industry professionals, media, and fashion enthusiasts will gather to experience the latest innovations and must-haves.

