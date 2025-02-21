Sudha Murthy shares marriage wisdom: How couples can create beautiful life

Marriage holds immense importance in every individual's life. For a healthy marital system that nurtures future generations, mutual understanding between husband and wife is crucial. What tips can ensure a strong marital bond? Renowned author and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murthy shares some interesting insights for you.

Sudha Murthy needs no special introduction. Wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Rajya Sabha member, social worker. Despite holding many positions, Sudha Murthy is very simple. Her understanding of life is extraordinary. Her words in various interviews are ideal for the youth. In this context, she shared several interesting things about the marriage system in the past. She explained the qualities that good husband and wife should have. They are:

* Arguments are common after marriage. This must be accepted. If you never have arguments, it means you are not a real husband and wife. * However, one of you must cool down during an argument. Otherwise, the argument will never end. So, sometimes you have to back down even if it's not your fault, there's nothing wrong with that. * The third point... never expect a perfect life. Because it will never be like that. There is no such thing as a perfect couple. A person has both good and bad. So, they should understand each other's mistakes and move forward.

* Men should definitely help their wives in the kitchen. It should not be considered just a woman's job. At least on Sundays, help your wife with cooking, it will make them very happy. * Patience is a must for a smooth married life. You have to compromise on some things to keep the family together, and understand the truth that you have to be patient in some situations.

* There are no problems if husband and wife are friends. Get out of the mindset that my word is law in the house, and what I say must happen. * Ego is like poison in relationships. Treat each other equally. Never compete for power. Give priority to whether the family is happy or not, rather than whose word prevails.

