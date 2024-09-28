Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stay Active: 5 Safe exercises for pregnant women throughout pregnancy

    Staying active during pregnancy is essential for health. Discover five safe exercises that support fitness and well-being for expecting mothers
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Pregnancy is a sensitive stage that requires careful attention to health. Staying active is crucial for overall well-being. Engaging in these five easy and safe exercises can help expecting mothers maintain fitness while supporting their physical and mental health.


     

    article_image2

    Walking: A simple and effective exercise, walking helps maintain cardiovascular health and improves mood. It’s low-impact and can be done throughout pregnancy, allowing for flexibility in pace and duration according to comfort levels.

     

    article_image3

    Swimming: Swimming is a fantastic low-impact workout that alleviates pressure on joints. It provides full-body exercise, enhances circulation, and helps relieve swelling, making it ideal for pregnant women seeking a refreshing and supportive activity.

     

    article_image4

    Prenatal Yoga: The main goals of prenatal yoga include relaxation, breathing, and mild stretching. This exercise improves flexibility, reduces stress, and enhances body awareness, all of which can be beneficial during labor and delivery for expecting mothers.

    article_image5

    Pelvic Floor Exercises: Also known as Kegel exercises, these strengthen pelvic floor muscles, which support the bladder and uterus. Regular practice can help prepare for labor, promote recovery postpartum, and enhance overall pelvic health during pregnancy.

    article_image6

    Stationary Cycling

    Using a stationary bike offers a safe way to maintain cardiovascular fitness without risking falls. It allows pregnant women to adjust intensity easily, providing a controlled environment to keep fit while minimizing impact on joints.

