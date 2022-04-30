Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar Eclipse 2022: Will it be visible in India? Know timings, other details of Surya Grahan

    First Published Apr 30, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    The eclipse, however, will be visible in areas of Antarctica, the Atlantic Ocean close off the southeastern coast of South America, including the Falkland Islands, the South Pacific, and the Southern Ocean.

    The first partial solar eclipse of the year will occur on the final day of April. The solar eclipse, which will occur on April 30, is expected to last more than four hours. When the moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, an astronomical event occurs. Because the forthcoming solar eclipse will be partial, the Moon will conceal the Sun as seen from Earth. According to NASA, the Moon will cover about 66% of the Sun during the eclipse.

    This solar eclipse will not be seen in India. The eclipse, however, will be visible in areas of Antarctica, the Atlantic Ocean close off the southeastern coast of South America, including the Falkland Islands, the South Pacific, and the Southern Ocean. It will also be visible across Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a tiny region of southwestern Brazil.

    Those in India who want to see the occurrence live can do so on NASA's YouTube channel. This time, the solar eclipse will begin at 12:15 p.m. on April 30th and conclude at 04:07 a.m. on May 1st.

    This eclipse will occur in the signs of Aries and Bharani Nakshatra. Because the solar eclipse would be invisible in India, its 'Sutak' time will be ignored.

    Eclipses have always had a varied influence on different zodiac signs, according to Acharya Shaktidhar Tripathi. The influence of the year's first eclipse benefits the four zodiac signs of Taurus, Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius.


