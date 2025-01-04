Singapore Work Visas: From work permit to students visa; here's a comprehensive guide

Foreigners seeking employment in Singapore must obtain a valid work permit. Work visa types vary for foreign students, professionals, managers, executives, entrepreneurs, and skilled/semi-skilled workers.

Singapore Work Visa Permits

All foreigners intending to work in Singapore must first obtain a valid permit, called a work visa or work permit. Work visa types vary for foreign students, professionals, managers, executives, entrepreneurs, skilled, and semi-skilled workers.

This work permit allows foreign professionals, managers, and executives to work in Singapore. Applicants must earn a fixed monthly salary comparable to the top one-third of local salaries, starting from $5,000 and progressively increasing with age, up to $10,500 for those under 40.

Singapore Work Visa Permits

They must also pass the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS). From January 1, 2025, the qualifying salary for this work permit for new applications will be adjusted to at least $5,600, and at least $6,200 for the financial services sector. This revised work permit qualifying salary will also apply to renewals of expiring EPs from January 1, 2026.

If you are a foreign entrepreneur looking to start a new business in Singapore, you need the EntrePass for foreign entrepreneurs keen to start and operate a venture-backed or innovative tech-enabled business in Singapore.

Singapore Work Visa Permits

The Personalised Employment Pass (PEP) is for high-earning existing Employment Pass holders or overseas foreign professionals. The PEP offers more flexibility than an Employment Pass.

The Overseas Networks & Expertise Pass is for top talent in business, arts and culture, sports, as well as academia and research.

Furthermore, there are specific visas and work permits for skilled and semi-skilled workers. The S Pass is for skilled workers, where candidates must earn a minimum of $3,150 monthly.

Singapore Work Visa Permits

The Work Permit for Migrant Workers is required for skilled and semi-skilled migrant workers in the construction, manufacturing, marine shipyard, process, or services sector.

Also, there are specific visas for trainees and students.

The Training Employment Pass is for foreign professionals undergoing practical training. Applicants must earn a minimum of $3,000 monthly.

The Work Holiday Pass (under the Work Holiday Programme) is for students and graduates aged 18 to 25 to work and holiday in Singapore for six months.

Singapore Work Visa Permits

The Work Permit concession for foreign students applies to foreign students studying full-time in an approved school or institution in Singapore.

If you are a foreign student or trainee coming to Singapore under a training attachment programme, you must be on a Training Work Permit, a Training Employment Pass, or the Work Holiday Programme. It is an offence for a foreign student to work in Singapore without a valid work pass.

