Saraswati Puja Dos and Don’ts: Avoid making THESE mistakes on Vasant Panchami THIS year

Knowing the dos and don'ts of Saraswati Puja can help you celebrate Vasant Panchami 2025 successfully. Learn what faults to avoid and how to worship Goddess Saraswati correctly.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

Vasant Panchami, also known as Shri Panchami or Saraswati Panchami, is a special day honouring Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu deity of learning, knowledge, music, and the arts. This day is observed with tremendous devotion across India, with worshippers seeking the Goddess' blessings for knowledge and enlightenment. Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Aside from Saraswati Puja, this day is celebrated in many ways throughout India. However, certain dos and don'ts must be followed in order to retain the sacredness of the event and properly complete ceremonies.

budget 2025
article_image2

Dos for Basant Panchami 2025.

Perform Saraswati Puja on Panchami Tithi: Ensure that the puja is conducted on Panchami Tithi (the fifth day of the lunar fortnight) and Purvahna Kala (the morning hours before noon). This is considered the most opportune moment to pray to Goddess Saraswati.

article_image3

Adorn the Deity in White or Yellow: White and yellow are thought to be Goddess Saraswati's preferred hues. Decorate her hero with these colours and dress in yellow or white to represent purity, positivism, and dedication.

Traditional Sweets and Flowers: For the puja, prepare offerings like as milk and white sesame seeds, as well as marigold or mustard flowers. These goods are culturally and spiritually significant during Vasant Panchami.

article_image4

Introduce Children to Learning (Vidya Arambha): Vasant Panchami is a special day for Vidya Arambha, or the initiation of young children into education. Many families and educational institutions have ceremonies to mark the beginning of formal study.

Celebrate Community Puja with Enthusiasm! Participate in the community Saraswati Puja events. Schools, universities, and cultural institutions frequently plan large events to celebrate the Goddess, giving a chance for collective devotion.

article_image5

Don'ts of Vasant Panchami 2025

Avoid bad Behaviour: On this day, avoid expressing anger, engaging in conflicts, or having bad thoughts. The event represents wisdom and learning, which thrive in a healthy, happy setting.

Don't Eat Non-Vegetarian Food: To preserve the holiness of Vasant Panchami, it is recommended that you eat vegetarian on this day. Offering and eating clean, vegetarian food during the puja is considered auspicious.

article_image6

Do not use dark or inauspicious colours: Avoid wearing gloomy hues such as black or crimson during the celebrations. White and yellow are traditionally connected with Saraswati Puja, and they capture the heart of the celebration.

Avoid Ignoring Panchami Tithi Timing: The spiritual benefit may be diminished if Saraswati Puja is conducted outside of Panchami Tithi. Always verify the tithi timings to make sure your rituals coincide with the fortunate season.

article_image7

Don't Neglect the Environment: When immersing Saraswati idols in water bodies, utilise eco-friendly materials. Discarding non-biodegradable objects helps to reduce pollution.

Vasant Panchami 2025 is more than simply a day of worship; it is also a day to celebrate knowledge, positivism, and fresh beginnings. By following the dos and avoiding the don'ts, you may show devotion to Goddess Saraswati and guarantee that the ceremonies are done with sincerity.

Whether you celebrate at home or in your community, let the spirit of Vasant Panchami infuse your life with knowledge, creativity, and joy. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water- What experts recommend for healthier hair NTI

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water— What experts recommend for healthier hair

From runway to reality: 9 tips to wear high fashion trends in everyday life

From runway to reality: 9 tips to wear high fashion trends in everyday life

Sustainable Living: 10 easy swaps to make your home more eco-friendly

Sustainable Living: 10 easy swaps to make your home more eco-friendly

Is makhana good for weight loss? 5 surprising health benefits of this nutritional snack snt

Is makhana good for weight loss? 5 surprising health benefits of this nutritional snack

Do dates aid in weight loss or weight gain? Understanding their role in your diet snt

Do dates aid in weight loss or weight gain? Understanding their role in your diet

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states anr

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states

Banking rules change from 1 February: 5 key updates you should be aware of AJR

Banking rules change from 1 February: 5 key updates you should be aware of

Suryakumar Yadav Diet secrets OUT-Cricketer loves to eat chicken daily RBA

Suryakumar Yadav Diet secrets OUT-Cricketer loves to eat chicken daily

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what? shk

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what?

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Nirmala Sitharaman anr

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Sitharaman

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon