Image Credit : Freepik

One of the biggest communication mistakes is listening to respond rather than listening to understand.

Give your full attention when someone is speaking.

Avoid interrupting or forming a response before they finish.

Acknowledge their feelings by nodding or offering phrases like “I see” or “I understand.”

Tip: Repeat what they said in your own words to confirm you understood correctly. Example: “So, you’re saying you felt ignored when I didn’t respond to your message?”