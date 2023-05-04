Lunar Eclipse 2023 Horoscope: Know how Chandra Grahan will affect all Zodiac Signs

The Moon, Earth, and Sun are imperfectly aligned to cast a shadow on Earth or moon and, that causes an eclipse. When Earth’s shadow falls on the moon, a lunar eclipse occurs.

We have at least 4-7 times (lunar and solar eclipses) in a year. Lunar eclipses occur on full-moon nights. Our planet is between the sun and the moon. Moon shines because its surface reflects the sun's rays. Earth then blocks some of the sunlight from directly reaching the moon's surface and covers all or part of the moon. On 5 May 2023, The moon will start moving through the Earth’s outer shadow. It causes a subtle darkening of the moon. This type of eclipse is imperceptible. It can go unnoticed unless you pay close attention.

1. Aries (March 21 to April 19): This Lunar Eclipse may bring some emotional upheavals for Arians. Try to stay calm and keep your emotions in control. This eclipse might get you some overseas opportunities and monetary gains. You might make new friends and have an enjoyable time with them.

2. Taurus (April 20 to May 20): This eclipse might not get positive results in relationships. You might have some misunderstanding with your partner, be open and communicative. Do not take your partner for granted. Focus on relationship conflicts at home and the workplace.

3. Gemini (May 21 to June 20): This eclipse may bring about some positive changes. You might win some awards. Your colleagues and seniors will look up to you. You will be at your creative best. There are good chances to get a promotion and a hike in salary. Personal finances will escalate.

4. Cancer (June 21 to July 22): The owner of this zodiac, which is a moon sign, is in distress. Hence Cancerians will face some difficulties in work and relationships. Do not make any investments. Be very careful with your expenses. Do not venture out into any new project or work.

5. Leo (July 23 to August 22): This eclipse is likely to get positive changes for Leo Sun sign natives. You will benefit both on the personal and professional front. Partnerships will flourish. It is a good time to think about marriage. Business collaborations will be fruitful.

6. Virgo (August 23 to September 22): This lunar eclipse on 5 May 2023, will provide an opportunity for growth. This earth sign will see positive changes in finances and careers. A change in job and lucrative business offers will come your way.

7. Libra (September 23 to October 22): Libra Sun sign natives will get opportunities to show their creative talent to win accolades in the field of work. You might feel emotionally overcharged and over-reactive. You really need to be careful about emotional outbursts.

8. Scorpio (October 23 to November 21): This Sun sign is where the eclipse is scheduled and slated to occur. Natives of this sun sign will get the strength to become emotionally stronger. This celestial event will enlighten you spiritually and change your perspective on life.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21): The penumbral Lunar Eclipse on May 5, 2023, can get positive changes to this zodiac sign natives. They will see a rise and growth in their careers. Expenditure might be a cause for concern, and you need to scale down and save money.

10. Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): The natives of this Sun sign will have to work on their communication skills. You might get new responsibilities at work. Your colleagues and seniors will be very supportive and appreciative.

11. Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): During this eclipse, Aquarians might retrospect a lot. Past should have, and could have, might bother you a lot. You have to forget what is past and cannot get altered. You will get a lot of work-related opportunities, get prepared to take them.

