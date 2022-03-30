Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramadan 2022: Date, significance, fasting rituals; all you need to know

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 6:09 PM IST

    According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts one month. After a month, the Eid festival is held the next day. There are various rules to follow throughout this holy month. Muslims are supposed to follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

    Ramadan 2022 is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar. Every year, this holy month is eagerly awaited since it is a gift from God for many people. During Ramadan, Muslims are meant to increase their spiritual level and submit to God.

    There are various rules to follow throughout this holy month. Muslims are supposed to follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

    According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts one month. After a month, the Eid festival is held the next day.

    Dates: Ramadan 2022 is projected to begin on April 2nd and finish on May 2nd, with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations the following day. Eid marks the completion of a month-long fast, and the occasion is celebrated with family and friends over a lavish food feast.

    All about fasting: During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast for a month. Fasting is an important component of Ramadan because, with the exception of those whose health prohibits them from fasting, all Muslims, even children of a certain age, observe it.

    Also Read | 5 ways to have glowing skin during summers

    Muslims begin their day by getting up before dawn, showering, and eating something. To assist them fast throughout the day, they consume a meal called Sehri, which consists of dates, milk, and other items.

    They are also not allowed to drink water during the day. The fast is broken every evening after dusk. Iftar is the Arabic term for dinner.

    Iftar gatherings are a popular way to spend time with friends and family. Iftar includes kebabs, biryanis, haleem, and other traditional meals.

    Also Read | 5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers

    Signifcance: Ramadan is considered the most auspicious month in the Islamic calendar, and tradition has it that Allah originally revealed the chapters of the sacred Quran to Prophet Mohammed during this month. During this month, Muslims commit themselves to bonding with Allah via fasting practises and prayers.

    Also Read | 5 unhealthy drinks that can halt your weight loss journey

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want Shah Rukh Khan like abs Add this to your diet drb

    Want Shah Rukh Khan-like abs? Add this to your diet

    What is Alopecia Areata the hair loss disorder Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from drb

    What’s Alopecia Areata, the hair loss disorder Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from?

    Best tip for kidney care: Bridge the knowledge gap

    Best tip for kidney care: Bridge the knowledge gap

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

    Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

    Earth Hour 2022 Here are 5 meaningful ways to spend it gcw

    Earth Hour 2022: Here are 5 meaningful ways to spend it

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Virat Kohli turns fitness guru for Punjab Kings PBKS Bhanuka Rajapaksa-ayh

    IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli turns fitness guru for PBKS's Bhanuka Rajapaksa

    Tony Martin applauded for auctioning London 2012 silver medal to help Ukrainian children snt

    Tony Martin applauded for auctioning London 2012 silver medal to help Ukrainian children

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next - gps

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Result date announced know what time will it be out gcw

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Result date announced, know what time will it be out?

    Witness in Malegaon blast case retracts statement, refuses to identify accused - adt

    Witness in Malegaon blast case retracts statement, refuses to identify accused

    Recent Videos

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon