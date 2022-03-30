Ramadan 2022: Date, significance, fasting rituals; all you need to know

According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts one month. After a month, the Eid festival is held the next day. There are various rules to follow throughout this holy month. Muslims are supposed to follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

Ramadan 2022 is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar. Every year, this holy month is eagerly awaited since it is a gift from God for many people. During Ramadan, Muslims are meant to increase their spiritual level and submit to God. There are various rules to follow throughout this holy month. Muslims are supposed to follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts one month. After a month, the Eid festival is held the next day.

Dates: Ramadan 2022 is projected to begin on April 2nd and finish on May 2nd, with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations the following day. Eid marks the completion of a month-long fast, and the occasion is celebrated with family and friends over a lavish food feast. All about fasting: During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast for a month. Fasting is an important component of Ramadan because, with the exception of those whose health prohibits them from fasting, all Muslims, even children of a certain age, observe it.

Muslims begin their day by getting up before dawn, showering, and eating something. To assist them fast throughout the day, they consume a meal called Sehri, which consists of dates, milk, and other items. They are also not allowed to drink water during the day. The fast is broken every evening after dusk. Iftar is the Arabic term for dinner. Iftar gatherings are a popular way to spend time with friends and family. Iftar includes kebabs, biryanis, haleem, and other traditional meals.