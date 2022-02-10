Happy Promise Day 2022: Promise yourself to stop reliving painful memories

Here are 7 ways to stop reliving painful memories from your past. This Promise Day, we spoke to Dr. Satish Kumar, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, who will help us to forget unhappy and painful memories (Report by Richa Barua)



As nostalgic and fun memories are, they can also be sad and depressing sometimes. Sadly, as humans we tend to dwell on the unhappy and painful memories always. And if you have endured hardships along the way, then reliving painful memories is bound to happen. This Promise Day, promise yourself to move past such painful memories and look ahead and build good memories.

Think: Our lives are made of good, bad, and ugly. We need to give time to process all these emotions. If you tend to have more bad memories, you will find yourself stuck in that cycle always. Instead set aside some time for yourself daily to think about all the bad memories and reflect upon them. When you find yourself worrying outside of this time, then tell yourself that you have the time set aside for those bad memories later.

Acceptance: The first step to get rid of bad memories is to accept that you have them. Recognise that they are happening to you and pay close attention to when they keep coming up. When you are aware of the timing of your painful memories coming up in your head, you can deal with it in a better manner. The quicker you notice it, the better you are in being able to handle it.

Positivity Journal: Every time you feel pulled to the negative thoughts, grab a book, and note down 5 happy memories or 5 good thoughts instead. Write about how much you enjoyed these memories and how you loved reliving them. This will combat the negative energy and instantly make you feel relieved.

Perspective: If the bad memory is not going to matter in the next 5 years, 5 months, or even 5 hours, then you need not put so much time into them. Yes, the memory is painful, and it affects you, but does it really define you? Is that the only thing that is part of you now? You can allow yourself to feel these emotions through your negative memories but harping on it is not going to let you get out. Adopt the mindset of the glass being half full and see how liberated you feel.

Mindfulness: Mindfulness helps you live in the moment. When you are being mindful, you are consciously being present in the moment. This requires a lot of practice but will help reduce your urge to think of bad painful memories.

Distractions: Whenever you find yourself thinking about painful memories, the best you can do is distract yourself. The more you tell yourself not to think about something, it makes you think about it even more. Find a task that will keep you busy whenever you think of such memories. Exercise, read a book, listen to music, or start a home project to help distract yourself. Change the channel and prevent yourself from stewing in the bad memories.

Solutions: When you know you have problems that are not going away, then you need to actively look for a solution. Instead of thinking about the problem, come up with a solution. Learn from your mistakes and resolve your issues to move forward with happy memories.