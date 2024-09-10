Pranayama to Sukhasana: 5 Yoga asanas to boost breathing and respiratory health

Boost your respiratory health and enhance well-being with these seven yoga poses, tailored to improve breathing, lung capacity, and overall relaxation.

Breathing is vital, but issues like pollution and stress can affect respiratory health. Yoga provides a holistic solution by integrating physical poses, breathwork, and mindfulness. In this article, discover seven yoga asanas to improve breathing and overall well-being.



Pranayama (Breath Control)

Pranayama, the practice of controlled breathing, is crucial for respiratory health. Techniques like 'Anulom Vilom' and 'Bhramari' enhance lung function, reduce stress, and improve oxygen intake, helping expel toxins and calm the mind.



Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana stretches the chest and lungs, benefiting respiratory health. Lying on your stomach, place palms by your chest, and lift your chest while keeping your shoulders relaxed. Breathe deeply and hold the pose to enhance lung capacity.



Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

Sukhasana, or Easy Pose, encourages relaxation and deep breathing. Sit cross-legged with a straight spine, relaxed shoulders, and hands on your knees. Focus on deep, steady breaths through your nose while closing your eyes.



Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Ustrasana, or Camel Pose, opens the chest and boosts lung capacity. Kneel with feet hip-width apart, place hands on your lower back, and arch backward. Deeply inhale and exhale as you stretch and expand your ribcage.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Setu Bandhasana strengthens respiratory muscles and improves lung function. Lying on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart, lift your hips towards the ceiling. Focus on expanding your chest with each deep breath.

Latest Videos