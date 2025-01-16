(PHOTOS) Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Check out mesmerizing night views of Prayagraj

The night photos of Prayagraj Mahakumbh are captivating. People from all over the world are coming to witness this spectacular sight. The glittering bridges will make you chant Har Har Gange!

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 2:03 PM IST

Mahakumbh: A Global Spectacle

The Mahakumbh commenced on January 13th. People from not only India but also abroad are flocking to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to be a part of this grand event.

New Photos Capture the Essence

Asianet News Hindi has consistently showcased various images and news related to the Mahakumbh. Now, witness how the Mahakumbh, at night, resembles a newlywed bride.

Enchanting Night View

The aerial night views of the Mahakumbh are truly heartwarming. This picture itself showcases the beautiful and enchanting scenery.

Night Scene Steals Hearts

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the Mahakumbh remains a center of attraction not just during the day but also at night. This picture proves it.

Prayagraj's Magnificent Fairground

Prayagraj's beautiful fairground tells a wonderful story. Seeing these pictures, your heart will also chant Har Har Gange.

