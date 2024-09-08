Are you a frequent bus traveler? Do you often travel to your hometown or work city? Numerous apps are available in the market to help you book bus tickets and track their arrival times. Here are the complete details of the 5 best apps for bus booking.



Paytm to RedBus to MakeMyTrip - 5 Bus Ticket Booking Apps in India

In today's time, you can easily travel long distances. Usually, we book trains or airplanes for long tours. But you can also go on long tours by bus. Bus travel is very enjoyable for those who love to travel. It's common to choose and travel to nearby areas. Some employees travel up and down to their hometowns or work cities every weekend. Others who love traveling go on long tours when they get leave from their jobs. There are many bus booking apps and bus tracking facilities apps that are useful for such people. Here are the details about the best apps..



Paytm for Bus Booking

* Paytm

Paytm is primarily known for online transactions. It provides valuable services for booking buses, trains, and flight tickets. It provides services across India. Its headquarters is located in Noida, Delhi. Paytm is familiar to many as a movie ticket booking app. However, it sold its entertainment division to food delivery app Zomato. Currently, Paytm offers bus, train, and flight ticket bookings across the country. Complete information regarding bus ticket booking, tracking, and timings can be obtained through this app. Paytm is very useful in knowing the real-time bus status.



Travelyaari for Bus Travel

* Travelyaari

Travelyaari is a website. This company is headquartered in Bangalore. More than 3,500 bus operators are linked to this website. People choose from 1,50,000 buses on 45,000 routes and travel to their destinations daily. It has served 150 million bus passengers so far. It books 1,50,000-2,00,000 bus tickets every day through the Mantis Technologies platform. It helps 8,000-9,000 offline travel outlets book bus tickets. This website helps in booking buses and tracking them in real-time. This is useful for perfectly estimating journey timings. Travelyaari also provides precise data regarding bus timings.



RedBus for Bus Bookings

* RedBus

RedBus is an online bus ticket booking company in India. RedBus offers bus ticket booking facilities through its website and mobile app. This company is headquartered in Bangalore. RedBus operates not only in India but also in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Peru, and Colombia. It acts as a mediator for a network of over 3,500 bus operators. It regularly serves over 20 million customers. The company claims to have registered over 180 million trips so far. It provides bus booking tracking, real-time bus pickup location, and updates. RedBus is very useful for knowing the travel time and arrival time at the destination.



MakeMyTrip for Bus Tickets

* Make My Trip

MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel company. It was started in 2000. Its headquarters is located in Gurugram, Haryana. The company offers online travel services including airline tickets, domestic and international holiday packages, hotel reservations, and train and bus tickets. The company has 146 franchises in 100 cities. MakeMyTrip also has international offices in New York, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket, Bangkok, Dubai, and Istanbul. It provides excellent services to travelers by offering bus booking, tracking, travel details, and notifications from time to time. You can track where your booked bus is and get accurate destination details through it.



AbhiBus for Bus Tracking

* AbhiBus

The AbhiBus app was launched in 2008. It provides facilities like end-to-end software, e-ticketing systems, fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems, and logistics management. It provides 24x7 services to its users. More than 4000 buses are linked to this app and website. AbhiBus tracks buses running on 3,50,000 routes. More than 300 private bus owners across India are linked with this app. AbhiBus provides services to 5 State Road Transport Corporations and 2 international bus partners. You can book bus tickets, track the bus in real-time, and receive bus updates via SMS and email. After booking online, you can know the real-time location of the bus.



