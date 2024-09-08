Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paytm to RedBus to MakeMyTrip - 5 Bus Ticket Booking Apps in India

    Are you a frequent bus traveler? Do you often travel to your hometown or work city? Numerous apps are available in the market to help you book bus tickets and track their arrival times. Here are the complete details of the 5 best apps for bus booking. 
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Paytm to RedBus to MakeMyTrip - 5 Bus Ticket Booking Apps in India

    In today's time, you can easily travel long distances. Usually, we book trains or airplanes for long tours. But you can also go on long tours by bus. Bus travel is very enjoyable for those who love to travel. It's common to choose and travel to nearby areas. 

    Some employees travel up and down to their hometowns or work cities every weekend. Others who love traveling go on long tours when they get leave from their jobs. There are many bus booking apps and bus tracking facilities apps that are useful for such people. Here are the details about the best apps..
     

    article_image2

    Paytm for Bus Booking

    * Paytm
    Paytm is primarily known for online transactions. It provides valuable services for booking buses, trains, and flight tickets. It provides services across India. Its headquarters is located in Noida, Delhi. Paytm is familiar to many as a movie ticket booking app. However, it sold its entertainment division to food delivery app Zomato. Currently, Paytm offers bus, train, and flight ticket bookings across the country. 

    Complete information regarding bus ticket booking, tracking, and timings can be obtained through this app. Paytm is very useful in knowing the real-time bus status. 
     

    article_image3

    Travelyaari for Bus Travel

    * Travelyaari
    Travelyaari is a website. This company is headquartered in Bangalore. More than 3,500 bus operators are linked to this website. People choose from 1,50,000 buses on 45,000 routes and travel to their destinations daily. It has served 150 million bus passengers so far. It books 1,50,000-2,00,000 bus tickets every day through the Mantis Technologies platform. It helps 8,000-9,000 offline travel outlets book bus tickets.

    This website helps in booking buses and tracking them in real-time. This is useful for perfectly estimating journey timings. Travelyaari also provides precise data regarding bus timings.
     

    article_image4

    RedBus for Bus Bookings

    * RedBus
    RedBus is an online bus ticket booking company in India. RedBus offers bus ticket booking facilities through its website and mobile app. This company is headquartered in Bangalore. RedBus operates not only in India but also in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Peru, and Colombia. It acts as a mediator for a network of over 3,500 bus operators. It regularly serves over 20 million customers. The company claims to have registered over 180 million trips so far.

    It provides bus booking tracking, real-time bus pickup location, and updates. RedBus is very useful for knowing the travel time and arrival time at the destination.
     

    article_image5

    MakeMyTrip for Bus Tickets

    * Make My Trip
    MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel company. It was started in 2000. Its headquarters is located in Gurugram, Haryana. The company offers online travel services including airline tickets, domestic and international holiday packages, hotel reservations, and train and bus tickets. The company has 146 franchises in 100 cities. MakeMyTrip also has international offices in New York, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket, Bangkok, Dubai, and Istanbul. 

    It provides excellent services to travelers by offering bus booking, tracking, travel details, and notifications from time to time. You can track where your booked bus is and get accurate destination details through it.
     

    article_image6

    AbhiBus for Bus Tracking

    * AbhiBus
    The AbhiBus app was launched in 2008. It provides facilities like end-to-end software, e-ticketing systems, fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems, and logistics management. It provides 24x7 services to its users.  More than 4000 buses are linked to this app and website. AbhiBus tracks buses running on 3,50,000 routes. More than 300 private bus owners across India are linked with this app. AbhiBus provides services to 5 State Road Transport Corporations and 2 international bus partners. 

    You can book bus tickets, track the bus in real-time, and receive bus updates via SMS and email. After booking online, you can know the real-time location of the bus.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unlock healthier hair with homemade Shikakai shampoo: A natural boost for hair growth NTI

    Unlock healthier hair with homemade Shikakai shampoo: A natural boost for hair growth

    Numerology Prediction for September 8, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 8, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: September 8, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 8, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Living with congenital heart defect: Here are some tips for healthy life RBA

    Living with congenital heart defect: Here are some tips for healthy life

    McDowells the affordable indian whisky loved globally gcw

    McDowell’s: The affordable Indian whisky loved globally

    Recent Stories

    Looking for friend like India Palestine urges New Delhi to broker a ceasefire with Israel (WATCH) snt

    'Looking for friend like India...': Palestine urges New Delhi to broker a ceasefire with Israel (WATCH)

    MS Dhoni to Neeraj Chopra -7 Indian Athletes with ranks in the Indian Army RBA

    MS Dhoni to Neeraj -7 Indian Athletes with ranks in the Indian Army

    Glenn Maxwell to Josh Inglis-Top 5 Fastest T20I Centuries by Australia

    Glenn Maxwell to Josh Inglis-Top 5 Fastest T20I Centuries by Australia

    Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni-10 richest cricketers and their net worth RBA

    Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni-10 richest cricketers and their net worth

    World's largest mango exporter? It's Mukesh Ambani NTI

    World's largest mango exporter? It's Mukesh Ambani

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon