Paschimottanasana to Viparita Karan: 5 Yoga Poses to improve digestion after meals

Balasana

A restful pose that encourages deep breathing, stretches the back, and relieves tension in the body. It helps ease bloating and discomfort from digestion while promoting a sense of calm and relaxation after eating.



Paschimottanasana

This seated stretch targets the back and hamstrings while gently compressing the abdomen, aiding digestion. It helps calm the nervous system, relieving any post-dinner discomfort and promoting relaxation for a peaceful digestion process.

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana

Tension is released, internal organs are massaged, and digestion is stimulated by the soft transition between rounding and arching the back. This activity promotes blood circulation and increases spinal flexibility, both of which aid in post-meal digesting.



Supta Matsyendrasana

Lying on your back, twisting gently massages your abdominal organs, promoting digestion. This pose helps alleviate bloating and discomfort, while also improving spinal mobility and relaxation after a meal, enhancing the body’s ability to process food.

Viparita Karani

This healing position promotes blood flow and lessens leg edema. By reducing bloating, relaxing the stomach region, and allowing the body to assimilate the food while promoting mental and physical calm, it facilitates digestion.

