Paris Olympic 2024: Homo erotic tours of Louvre to World War II Bunker; 5 OFFBEAT places to visit in the city
Discover Paris beyond the iconic landmarks. From Gustave Eiffel's secret apartment atop the Eiffel Tower to the eerie depths of the Catacombs, and exclusive art tours at the Louvre, delve into hidden gems like Fondation Louis Vuitton and historic sites like Père Lachaise Cemetery. Uncover the lesser-known facets of the city of light this summer
Gustave Eiffel’s Secret Apartment
Located atop the Eiffel Tower, Gustave Eiffel’s secret apartment offers a glimpse into the engineer's life. Spanning 1,076 square feet, it features a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and a fascinating wax recreation of Thomas Edison's historic visit in 1889
Homoerotic Private Tour of the Louvre
This unique tour of the Louvre Museum focuses on depictions of homosexuality, masculinity, and nudity in art spanning 9,000 years. With a maximum of six guests per tour, it offers a nuanced exploration beyond the museum's mainstream attractions
Père Lachaise Cemetery
Spread across 44 hectares, Père Lachaise Cemetery is Paris's most prestigious necropolis, housing the graves of renowned figures like Oscar Wilde, Jim Morrison, and Chopin. Free admission and guided tours on weekends make it accessible for visitors seeking to explore Parisian history and culture
Fondation Louis Vuitton
Designed by Frank Gehry, the Fondation Louis Vuitton hosts contemporary art exhibitions and cultural events. Notable for its architecture, it currently features the masterpiece "Matisse: The Red Studio" until September 9, 2024, highlighting its commitment to modern artistic expression
Centre Pompidou
Home to the Musée National d'Art Moderne, the Centre Pompidou is a hub for 20th and 21st-century art. It also houses a public library, a centre for Industrial Design, and hosts frequent temporary exhibitions that delve into modern themes and artistic innovations