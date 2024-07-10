Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Olympic 2024: Homo erotic tours of Louvre to World War II Bunker; 5 OFFBEAT places to visit in the city

    Discover Paris beyond the iconic landmarks. From Gustave Eiffel's secret apartment atop the Eiffel Tower to the eerie depths of the Catacombs, and exclusive art tours at the Louvre, delve into hidden gems like Fondation Louis Vuitton and historic sites like Père Lachaise Cemetery. Uncover the lesser-known facets of the city of light this summer

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Picture Courtesy: Pixabay/Getty

    Explore Paris beyond its famous landmarks during the 2024 Olympic Games. Discover Gustave Eiffel's hidden apartment at the Eiffel Tower, delve into the eerie Catacombs, and embark on exclusive art tours at the Louvre. From Fondation Louis Vuitton to Père Lachaise Cemetery, uncover the city's lesser-known treasures and rich history amidst the excitement of the Olympics

    article_image2

    Gustave Eiffel’s Secret Apartment

    Located atop the Eiffel Tower, Gustave Eiffel’s secret apartment offers a glimpse into the engineer's life. Spanning 1,076 square feet, it features a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and a fascinating wax recreation of Thomas Edison's historic visit in 1889

    article_image3

    Homoerotic Private Tour of the Louvre

    This unique tour of the Louvre Museum focuses on depictions of homosexuality, masculinity, and nudity in art spanning 9,000 years. With a maximum of six guests per tour, it offers a nuanced exploration beyond the museum's mainstream attractions

    article_image4

    Père Lachaise Cemetery

    Spread across 44 hectares, Père Lachaise Cemetery is Paris's most prestigious necropolis, housing the graves of renowned figures like Oscar Wilde, Jim Morrison, and Chopin. Free admission and guided tours on weekends make it accessible for visitors seeking to explore Parisian history and culture

    article_image5

    Fondation Louis Vuitton

    Designed by Frank Gehry, the Fondation Louis Vuitton hosts contemporary art exhibitions and cultural events. Notable for its architecture, it currently features the masterpiece "Matisse: The Red Studio" until September 9, 2024, highlighting its commitment to modern artistic expression

    article_image6

    Centre Pompidou

    Home to the Musée National d'Art Moderne, the Centre Pompidou is a hub for 20th and 21st-century art. It also houses a public library, a centre for Industrial Design, and hosts frequent temporary exhibitions that delve into modern themes and artistic innovations

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Mumbai: Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Lights camera, honeymoon: Couple's wedding night video sparks social media outrage (WATCH) AJR

    Lights, camera, honeymoon: Couple's wedding night video sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    Who is Salama Mohamed? UAE influencer talks about her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri and more RBA

    Who is Salama Mohamed? UAE influencer talks about her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri and more

    Did you know sleeping late can ruin your mental health vkp

    Did you know sleeping late can ruin your mental health?

    Abscessed tooth in children: Lifestyle factors, causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention RBA

    Abscessed tooth in children: Lifestyle factors, causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention

    Recent Stories

    Strict action against roadside litters in Bengaluru, says DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Strict action against roadside litters in Bengaluru, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Love Alappuzha? Explore these places in Keralas Alleppey venice of the East anr

    Love Alappuzha? Explore these places in Kerala's Venice of the East

    BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah admits driving, denies DUI, say sources AJR

    BREAKING | BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah admits driving, denies DUI, say sources

    Reliance to Vodafone: Stocks to watch out on July 10 RKK

    Reliance to Vodafone: Stocks to watch out on July 10

    Sarfira review Is Akshay Kumar Hindi remake of Suriya Soorarai Pottru worth watching? RBA

    Sarfira REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar’s Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru worth watching? READ this

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon