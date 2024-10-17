Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oats and Milk for Breakfast: Benefits, Side Effects, and Recipes

    A healthy breakfast is a cornerstone of a good lifestyle. Many people, pressed for time, opt for quick options like bread or oats, especially with the variety of oats available today. Is consuming oats with milk truly a healthy choice?

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    A healthy breakfast is essential for overall well-being. The body gets dehydrated and loses energy due to the long gap between dinner and breakfast. Hence, a nutritious breakfast is crucial.

    article_image2

    Many skip breakfast due to time constraints. Some avoid it for weight loss. However, skipping breakfast is detrimental to health. Health experts emphasize the importance of breakfast.

    Milk and oats are a great breakfast combination with several health benefits.

    article_image3

    Oats

    Experts recommend oats and milk as a healthy breakfast but without added sugar. Diabetics should consume oats in moderation as it can raise blood sugar levels. Eating a bowl of oats for breakfast can help lower the risk of cancers, particularly those linked to hormone fluctuations such as ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers. The compound lignan found in oats is responsible for these anti-cancer properties, as it helps regulate hormone levels.

    Oats and milk recipe

    For oatmeal, oats are soaked in milk overnight. In the morning, nuts, fruits, and a little honey are added. However, those with weak digestion may find it difficult to digest.

    Oats and Milk

    Those with weak digestion should consume oats in small quantities initially, gradually increasing the amount. Oatmeal is a very healthy breakfast, rich in protein, fiber, and carbohydrates. It's a balanced meal that promotes satiety, making it a good choice for weight loss.

