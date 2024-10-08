Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neck pain no more: Simple natural remedies that work

    Discover 5 effective essential oils that can provide natural relief from neck pain. Learn about their benefits and how to use them for optimal results.

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    What is neck pain?

    In today's era, many people suffer from frequent headaches, leg pain, back pain, shoulder pain, and neck pain. You may already be aware of the causes of many of these pains and how to get relief from them. However, if you are not familiar with the causes of neck pain and natural remedies, a full explanation is provided below. So, continue reading this post.

    Neck pain refers to discomfort that occurs at the junction of the shoulders and neck, as well as in the upper back. When a person experiences neck pain, it can cause irritation and significant discomfort, making it difficult to engage in daily activities. In severe cases, neck pain can even limit the ability to move the head.

    Common causes of neck pain:

    In today’s world, individuals who work in front of computers for long hours often experience various types of pain, including neck pain. Additionally, improper posture during prolonged sitting can contribute to this issue. Other potential causes of neck pain include:

    Incorrect sleeping position
    Excessive stress and tension
    Prolonged bending while reading or writing
    Injuries to the head, neck, or shoulders
    Symptoms of Neck Pain

    Common symptoms associated with neck pain include:

    Stiffness in the neck and surrounding areas
    Sharp, needle-like pain throughout the neck
    Headaches accompanying neck pain
    Difficulty lifting objects due to pain

    Natural remedies for neck pain relief:

    While there are numerous ways to relieve neck pain, certain oils have traditionally been effective in providing relief. These oils not only alleviate neck pain but also help relax muscles and improve blood circulation.

    Types of oils that can help relieve neck pain:

    1. Coconut oil:
    Coconut oil has been utilized in traditional medicine for many years. It possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce pain. Massaging the neck with coconut oil can relax the muscles and alleviate discomfort.

    2. Mustard oil:
    This oil, known for its warming properties, can relieve muscle cramps and enhance blood circulation when applied to the neck. However, it is advisable for individuals with sensitive skin to avoid using this oil.

    3. Olive oil:
    Olive oil is effective in reducing inflammation and pain. It also softens the skin and relaxes muscles, making it beneficial for quick relief when massaged onto the neck.

    4. Sesame oil:
    Massaging the neck with sesame oil improves blood circulation and reduces muscle cramps, providing rapid relief from neck pain. Additionally, it alleviates pain associated with heat and dryness.

    5. Lavender oil:
    Renowned for its pain-relieving properties, lavender oil helps reduce stress and improve sleep. Mixing lavender oil with coconut or olive oil before massaging the neck can offer quick relief.

    How to use these oils:
    To alleviate neck pain, heat any one of the oils mentioned above and massage it onto the neck while still warm, using circular motions. Following this, apply a warm cloth to the neck area and leave it on for a while. This technique will relax the muscles and help reduce pain. With consistent application, you can expect a noticeable improvement in neck pain.

