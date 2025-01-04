Money Plant myths: What does vastu rules for prosperity say?

Is the belief of stealing a money plant for wealth true? According to Vastu, a purchased money plant is more auspicious and brings Lakshmi's blessings.

Many believe stealing a money plant improves finances. But is it true? Find out in this article. People often steal money plants from the rich. Does it bring wealth? Learn Vastu's perspective.

Benefits of having a money plant at home? According to Vastu, certain plants enhance prosperity. They attract positive energy. Is stealing a money plant right? Having a money plant is auspicious, but stealing is wrong. Vastu says it creates negative energy.

Buying a money plant is more auspicious Vastu suggests buying brings more benefits, positive energy, and Lakshmi's blessings. Don't let the money plant touch the ground If the vines touch the ground, place them higher, as per Vastu. A money plant touching the ground is inauspicious. Use a rope to lift it.

