Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mauritius to Santorini: 7 must-visit islands in 2024

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Islands offer a perfect blend of natural beauty, unique cultures, and unparalleled experiences. Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, here are seven must-visit islands to add to your bucket list for the coming year.

    article_image1

    Maldives

    Comprising over 1,000 coral islands, the Maldives is a tropical paradise that boasts some of the world's most luxurious resorts. There are vibrant coral reefs, overwater villas, and world-class spa treatments. The Maldives is a haven for those seeking serenity and unparalleled beauty beneath the sun.

    article_image2

    Mauritius

    Located in the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is a multicultural island nation known for its stunning beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant culture. It has a unique blend of Indian, African, and European influences, botanical gardens, and water activities such as snorkeling and water skiing.

    article_image3

    Iceland

    While not traditionally considered a tropical island, Iceland's otherworldly landscapes make it a unique and captivating destination. Explore glaciers, hot springs, and volcanoes, and witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights.

    article_image4

    Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka offers a diverse island experience, blending cultural richness with natural splendor. The island's warm hospitality and flavorful cuisine add an extra layer of charm to this enchanting destination.

    article_image5

    Maui, Hawaii

    Known for its diverse landscapes, Maui is a Hawaiian paradise that caters to every traveler's taste. Maui is a destination that seamlessly blends adventure and relaxation, making it ideal for those seeking variety in their island getaway.

    article_image6

    Bora Bora, French Polynesia

    Known for its overwater bungalows and crystal-clear turquoise waters, Bora Bora is the epitome of luxury and romance. Bora Bora offers an exclusive and indulgent experience, making it a top choice for those seeking a once-in-a-lifetime escape.

    article_image7

    Santorini, Greece

    Santorini, with its iconic white-washed buildings perched on cliffs overlooking the deep blue Aegean Sea, is a timeless destination. Famous for its breathtaking sunsets, vibrant nightlife, and delectable cuisine, Santorini promises an unforgettable escape.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from December 18 to December 24 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from December 18 to December 24, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from December 18 to December 24 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from December 18 to December 24, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for December 18 2023 Virgo Leo Scorpio Aquarius Pisces Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 18, 2023: Good day for Virgo, be careful Leo & more

    Numerology Prediction for December 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Christmas 2023: From cookies to chocolate yule log, 5 easy festive cooking recipes RKK

    Christmas 2023: From cookies to chocolate yule log, 5 easy festive cooking recipes

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf

    Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan

    7 ways to enjoy sweet potatoes in winters SHG

    7 ways to enjoy sweet potatoes in winters

    IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma's fatigue and Hardik Pandya's fresh approach: Gavaskar decodes Mumbai Indians' captaincy change snt

    Rohit Sharma's fatigue, Hardik Pandya's fresh approach: Gavaskar decodes Mumbai Indians' captaincy change

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries, wants to leave show over ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan's accusations RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries, wants to leave show over ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan's accusations

    Winter skincare tips 10 fruits that guarantee glowing skin gcw eai

    Winter skincare tips: 10 fruits that guarantee glowing skin

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon