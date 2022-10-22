Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Make work from home more fun and comfortable with the help of these products

    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    Since working from home has become the new norm. You must make sure that you try and make it comfortable and easy for yourself. Here are some things you can purchase to make it more manageable.

    Image: Getty Images

    Working from home has become the new norm that has been followed up. We have found a balance between managing the mess at home and attending professional calls via Zoom. As we see, this work-life mode is more comfortable, and we think most people would opt to continue working from home. To make your home which is also your workspace, cosier, we bring you six products that will make working from home more manageable and fun.

    Image: Getty Images

    Hot Chocolate: Having something delicious to eat at home itself is an instant mood booster when you are drinking hot chocolate while working can improve your thought process and relax your body and mind.

    Also Read: Solar eclipse on October 25: When, where will the eclipse be visible? Will it be visible in India?

    Image: Getty Images

    Self Watering Pots: Surrounding yourself with green plants brings in a relaxed vibe and positive ambience. This self-watering plant takes care of itself and is a great home decor that requires low maintenance.

    Image: Getty Images

    Bulletin Board: Not just as a decor item to brighten up your workspace and boost your every day but also to keep you on track with your to-do list and balance your work and life skillfully, this bollard board can be of great help.

    Image: Getty Images

    Fluffy Mat: As you sit on your chair in front of your desktop for hours together, give your feet a soft resting place with this minimal yet elegant-looking soft mat.

    Also Read: Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign

    Image: Getty Images

    Air Freshener: WFH doesn’t mean you only work and won’t take care of the home. Being at home is beautiful, but don’t spoil it with smelly choices. Use an air freshener to keep your living space happy, joyous and great.

    Image: Getty Images

    Massage Ball: This tiny massage ball can help you manage work stress. The stronger spiky massage ball with highly dense rubber reaches deeper into the fascia for tension release, helps to relieve muscular tension, and improves blood circulation. It will give you the relief you want.

