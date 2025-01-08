Makar Sankranti 2025: Here's why this festival is more than a harvest festival

Makar Sankranti, a major Hindu festival celebrated across India and parts of South Asia, marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn (Makara), signifying the end of the winter solstice. Occurring in mid-January, it's a solar calendar festival with a relatively fixed annual date

Why do we celebrate Makar Sankranti? Makar Sankranti holds immense cultural, agricultural, and spiritual significance: 1. A Harvest Festival

The festival coincides with the end of the winter harvest. It's a time of joy and gratitude for farmers, celebrating the abundance of crops like rice, sugarcane, and sesame. 2. Astronomical Significance

Makar Sankranti celebrates the Sun's movement into Capricorn, marking its northward journey (Uttarayan). This signifies longer days, the end of winter, and the arrival of prosperity and happiness. 3. A Spiritual Journey

Uttarayan is an auspicious time for new beginnings and spiritual practices. It's believed that souls attaining liberation (moksha) during this period receive blessings. The Mahabharata mentions Bhishma Pitamah choosing this time to depart his mortal body

How does India celebrate it? Regional variations enrich Makar Sankranti celebrations. • North India (Punjab and Haryana): Lohri: The night before Makar Sankranti is Lohri, a bonfire festival marking winter's end and the harvest season's beginning. People gather, sing folk songs, and enjoy sesame, jaggery, and peanut delicacies. West India (Maharashtra and Gujarat): In Maharashtra, families exchange tilgul (sesame and jaggery sweets), saying "Tilgul ghya ani god god bola" ("Take this sweet and speak sweetly"). Gujarat's skies fill with kites during the International Kite Festival. South India (Tamil Nadu - Pongal): Pongal, a four-day festival, involves cooking the traditional Pongal dish (rice and jaggery) as an offering to the Sun God. East India (West Bengal and Odisha): People take holy dips in rivers like the Ganga and Brahmaputra for purification. The Ganga Sagar Mela in Bengal sees pilgrims gather at the Ganga-Bay of Bengal confluence. Central India (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh): Communities make sesame and jaggery sweets, fly kites, and offer prayers to the Sun God

The significance of Makar Sankranti 1. Symbol of Renewal

Makar Sankranti symbolizes renewal, encouraging positivity and letting go of the past. Its essence lies in gratitude, sharing, and new beginnings. 2. Celebration of Unity

Despite regional variations, the festival unites India in gratitude and joy. Shared customs like kite flying, festive foods, and prayers bridge communities. 3. A Time for Charity

The festival emphasizes giving, especially to the less fortunate. Charity acts like donating food and clothes are considered highly meritorious

Modern-Day Relevance In today's world, Makar Sankranti reminds us of our connection to nature and the importance of gratitude. It unites families and allows reflection on enduring traditions. As the Sun journeys northward, Makar Sankranti continues to inspire spiritual growth, agricultural prosperity, and communal harmony—a timeless celebration transcending borders and generations

