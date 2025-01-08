Makar Sankranti 2025: Here's why this festival is more than a harvest festival

Makar Sankranti, a major Hindu festival celebrated across India and parts of South Asia, marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn (Makara), signifying the end of the winter solstice. Occurring in mid-January, it's a solar calendar festival with a relatively fixed annual date

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 3:21 PM IST

Why do we celebrate Makar Sankranti?

Makar Sankranti holds immense cultural, agricultural, and spiritual significance:

1. A Harvest Festival
The festival coincides with the end of the winter harvest. It's a time of joy and gratitude for farmers, celebrating the abundance of crops like rice, sugarcane, and sesame.

2. Astronomical Significance
Makar Sankranti celebrates the Sun's movement into Capricorn, marking its northward journey (Uttarayan). This signifies longer days, the end of winter, and the arrival of prosperity and happiness.

3. A Spiritual Journey
Uttarayan is an auspicious time for new beginnings and spiritual practices. It's believed that souls attaining liberation (moksha) during this period receive blessings. The Mahabharata mentions Bhishma Pitamah choosing this time to depart his mortal body

article_image2

How does India celebrate it?

Regional variations enrich Makar Sankranti celebrations.

• North India (Punjab and Haryana): Lohri: The night before Makar Sankranti is Lohri, a bonfire festival marking winter's end and the harvest season's beginning. People gather, sing folk songs, and enjoy sesame, jaggery, and peanut delicacies.

West India (Maharashtra and Gujarat): In Maharashtra, families exchange tilgul (sesame and jaggery sweets), saying "Tilgul ghya ani god god bola" ("Take this sweet and speak sweetly"). Gujarat's skies fill with kites during the International Kite Festival.

South India (Tamil Nadu - Pongal): Pongal, a four-day festival, involves cooking the traditional Pongal dish (rice and jaggery) as an offering to the Sun God.

East India (West Bengal and Odisha): People take holy dips in rivers like the Ganga and Brahmaputra for purification. The Ganga Sagar Mela in Bengal sees pilgrims gather at the Ganga-Bay of Bengal confluence.

Central India (Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh): Communities make sesame and jaggery sweets, fly kites, and offer prayers to the Sun God

article_image3

The significance of Makar Sankranti

1. Symbol of Renewal
Makar Sankranti symbolizes renewal, encouraging positivity and letting go of the past. Its essence lies in gratitude, sharing, and new beginnings.

2. Celebration of Unity
Despite regional variations, the festival unites India in gratitude and joy. Shared customs like kite flying, festive foods, and prayers bridge communities.

3. A Time for Charity
The festival emphasizes giving, especially to the less fortunate. Charity acts like donating food and clothes are considered highly meritorious

article_image4

Modern-Day Relevance

In today's world, Makar Sankranti reminds us of our connection to nature and the importance of gratitude. It unites families and allows reflection on enduring traditions.

As the Sun journeys northward, Makar Sankranti continues to inspire spiritual growth, agricultural prosperity, and communal harmony—a timeless celebration transcending borders and generations

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Men & women really ARE wired differently: Brain scans show why females are more emotionally aware than males shk

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know about THIS mysterious temple that opens once a year RBA

Why do so many young women prefer to date older men? There's a scientific reason shk

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths snt

Aamir Khan vows to quit smoking if Junaid Khan's film 'Loveyapa' hits big; Read on NTI

BIG UPDATE for Lakshmi Bandar: Allowance to increase from February? Know HERE ATG

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Union Budget 2025: Will government employees get 8th Pay Commission relief? AJR

I Want to Talk OTT release: Know when and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film online NTI

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

