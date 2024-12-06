Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Get up to Rs. 60,000 on your investment at 7.5% interest; CHECK details

The Indian government's Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme offers women a 7.5% interest rate. Investments range from a minimum of Rs. 1,000 to a maximum of Rs. 2,00,000.

The central government implements various small savings schemes through post offices for public welfare. One such scheme introduced by the central government for women is the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

This scheme matures in two years. A minimum of Rs. 1,000 to a maximum of Rs. 2,00,000 can be deposited in this scheme. The scheme is available at post offices and select commercial banks. A deposit of Rs. 10,000 in this women-centric investment scheme will grow to Rs. 11,602 in two years, and the total amount will be credited to the depositor's account at the end of the scheme.

Women can open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account for themselves or on behalf of a minor girl child. Any woman residing in India can easily open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme account offered by the Central Government. This scheme also applies to minor girls. But their account must be opened by a parent or guardian.

Mahila Samman Scheme Interest Rate

The last date to apply in this scheme is March 31, 2025. Also, those applying for this scheme must fulfill certain conditions. Those who invest in this scheme will get up to 7.5 percent interest every three months. The interest thus accrued will be credited directly to the account. This scheme provides an annual return of 7.5 percent. At this rate, if a woman invests the maximum amount of Rs.2 lakh, she will get Rs.32,044 as interest. Through this, you will get a total of Rs.2,32,044 at the end of this scheme. Also, you can get around Rs.15,000 interest every three months and up to Rs.60,000 every year.

Opening an account in the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme is also very easy. You need to go to the post office or bank and fill out the form to open an account, and submit documents like Aadhaar or PAN card. The account for this scheme can only be opened in banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, PAB and Union Bank of India.

Applying for Mahila Samman Savings

How to open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) account online? Go to the official India Post or participating bank website (e.g., Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India). Fill in your details and upload your Aadhaar and PAN card for verification. Complete application: Provide the required information, select the investment amount (Rs 1,000 to Rs 2 lakh), and submit the form. Upload necessary documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and address proof. Make payment via net banking or debit/credit card. Receive account details and acknowledgment once the account is activated. Track your account and interest online.

Latest Videos