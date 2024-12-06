Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Get up to Rs. 60,000 on your investment at 7.5% interest; CHECK details

The Indian government's Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme offers women a 7.5% interest rate. Investments range from a minimum of Rs. 1,000 to a maximum of Rs. 2,00,000.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

The central government implements various small savings schemes through post offices for public welfare. One such scheme introduced by the central government for women is the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme.

article_image2

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

This scheme matures in two years. A minimum of Rs. 1,000 to a maximum of Rs. 2,00,000 can be deposited in this scheme. The scheme is available at post offices and select commercial banks. A deposit of Rs. 10,000 in this women-centric investment scheme will grow to Rs. 11,602 in two years, and the total amount will be credited to the depositor's account at the end of the scheme.

article_image3

Women can open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account for themselves or on behalf of a minor girl child. Any woman residing in India can easily open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme account offered by the Central Government. This scheme also applies to minor girls. But their account must be opened by a parent or guardian.

article_image4

Mahila Samman Scheme Interest Rate

The last date to apply in this scheme is March 31, 2025. Also, those applying for this scheme must fulfill certain conditions. Those who invest in this scheme will get up to 7.5 percent interest every three months. The interest thus accrued will be credited directly to the account. This scheme provides an annual return of 7.5 percent. At this rate, if a woman invests the maximum amount of Rs.2 lakh, she will get Rs.32,044 as interest. Through this, you will get a total of Rs.2,32,044 at the end of this scheme. Also, you can get around Rs.15,000 interest every three months and up to Rs.60,000 every year.

article_image5

Opening an account in the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme is also very easy. You need to go to the post office or bank and fill out the form to open an account, and submit documents like Aadhaar or PAN card. The account for this scheme can only be opened in banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, PAB and Union Bank of India.

article_image6

Applying for Mahila Samman Savings

How to open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) account online?

Go to the official India Post or participating bank website (e.g., Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India). Fill in your details and upload your Aadhaar and PAN card for verification. Complete application: Provide the required information, select the investment amount (Rs 1,000 to Rs 2 lakh), and submit the form. Upload necessary documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and address proof. Make payment via net banking or debit/credit card. Receive account details and acknowledgment once the account is activated. Track your account and interest online.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

Spy Tiger The 05 File an unforgettable journey into espionage and survival gcw

Spy Tiger: The 05 File – An Unforgettable Journey into Espionage and Survival

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations AJR

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS RBA

World AIDS Day 2024: 8 essential tips for supporting people with HIV/AIDS

World AIDS Day 2024: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights RBA

World AIDS Day: Know about women's sexual health; understanding intersection of HIV and reproductive rights

Recent Stories

Year Ender 2024: These 7 countries TOPPED global tourism charts; check details AJR

Year Ender 2024: These 7 countries TOPPED global tourism charts; check details

Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos ATG

Inside TV actor Arjun Bijlani's Mumbai house; Check photos

Jigra OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's latest film online RBA

Jigra OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's latest film online

Seer s statue vandalised in Bengaluru, accused claims dream of Jesus Christ 'inspired' him gcw

Seer's statue vandalised in Bengaluru, accused claims dream of Jesus Christ 'inspired' him

Check out Ambani Bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta saree looks RBA

Check out Ambani Bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta saree looks

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon