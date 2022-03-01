Maha Shivratri fasting rules: Here are some dos and don'ts devotees of Shiva must know

Are you planning to observe a fast this Maha Shivratri? Here are some tips one should follow



Each month on the 14th day of each lunar month, Shivratri is celebrated right before the moon’s phase shifts. Many Shiva devotees worldwide conduct day-long fasts and pray on the occasion while a puja is also held. The festival of Maha Shivaratri is celebrated on Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi.

The whole atmosphere becomes devotional on this auspicious festival. The Hindus celebrate with religious fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Shiva. The latter goes to the temples and keep a whole day fast that starts from the early morning of the festival and ends the following day.



Image: Trang Doan/pexels.com

The preparation of the fasting starts a day ahead when the devotees mentally prepare themselves by eating satvik (Nut, seed milk and ghee or fresh fruit) food and observing a stress-free lifestyle. Today we bring you some dos and don'ts one should follow on the day of fast:

Mahashivratri fast Dos On a fast day, one should wake up early, two hours before sunrise, called Brahma Muhurta. After waking up, one should take a bath and don clean clothes, primarily white. Sankalp will follow the whole day with dedication and dedication is taken. They can take sankalp by taking some rice and water in their palm. People who have some medical conditions or are on medication should consult their doctor before fasting. Bhakts following the fast are advised to do 'Om Namah Shivay' chanting several times a day.

On Shivaratri day, devotees should take a second bath before doing shiv puja after sunset. Shiva puja should be done at night, and devotees should break the fast the next day after taking a bath.

This is a must step. Dhatura flower, belpatra, milk, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, sugar are offered to the Shivling during the puja. As per Drikpanchang, Lord Shiva's devotees should break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get the maximum benefit of the Vrat.

Image: Anna Tarazevich/pexels.com

Mahashivratri fast Don'ts Devotees should not consume rice, wheat, or pulses as it is strictly prohibited during the fast. Fish, chicken, egg, all non-vegetarian items are not allowed. Not even garlic, onion.