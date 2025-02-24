Mahashivratri 2025 Horoscope: Simple remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Mahashivratri Zodiac Remedies : Mahashivratri 2025: By performing simple remedies on Mahashivratri, Mahadev will be pleased quickly. It is even better to do these remedies according to your zodiac sign. This time Mahashivratri is on Wednesday, February 26th.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Mahashivratri Zodiac Remedies : Mahashivratri 2025 Horoscope: Mahashivratri is the best day to please Shiva. Shiva Puja performed on that day will give manifold benefits. This time Mahashivratri is on Wednesday, February 26th. According to Ujjain astrologer Pandit. Manish Sharma, by doing simple remedies according to the zodiac sign on that day, even what is not in fate will be obtained.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Aries:

On Mahashivratri, people of this zodiac sign should offer honey to Shiva. Let the honey be pure. Anoint the Shivling with sugarcane juice.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Taurus:

People of this zodiac sign should anoint the Shivling with unboiled cow's milk. Offer kheer. This will bring wealth.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Gemini:

They should anoint Shiva with water mixed with Bilva leaves. Donate food to the poor. This will solve the problems.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Cancer:

They should anoint the Shivling with butter. Offer sweets. This will reduce stress and bring peace.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Virgo:

They should anoint the Shivling with a mixture of milk and cannabis. Offer green fruits like guava and pineapple.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Libra:

They should offer jaggery or sugar candy to Shiva. Donate sugar to the temple. This will bring success in all endeavors.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Scorpio:

People of this zodiac sign should anoint the Shivling with saffron-mixed water. Offer apple fruit. Donate red cloth to a Brahmin. This will bring good fortune.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Sagittarius:

People of this zodiac sign should anoint the Shivling with Gopi Chandan mixed water. Offer saffron-mixed sweets. This will fulfill all desires.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Capricorn:

They should anoint Shiva with water mixed with black sesame seeds. Offer dry fruits. This will solve all problems.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Aquarius:

People of this zodiac sign should offer blue flowers to Shiva. Offer chocolate barfi. Donate to the poor. Shiva's grace will be obtained.

Mahashivratri Horoscope: Simple Remedies for Luck by Zodiac Sign

Pisces:

People of this zodiac sign should offer yellow fruits to Shiva. Feed the hungry. Give Dakshina. All desires will be fulfilled.

