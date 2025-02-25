Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death

Maha Shivratri Shiva Mantra to remove fear of death : Chanting these four mantras on Maha Shivaratri will remove the fear of death. Let's find out what those mantras are

 

Published: Feb 25, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death

MahaShivratri Shiva Mantra to remove fear of death : Everyone born must unite with Shiva. But... no one can say when and how death will come to whom. But... some are haunted by the fear that they will die every moment. If you have that fear, you cannot live life happily. No... if you want to live happily... that fear of death should not be there. Let's see what to do to get rid of that fear


 

Maha Shivaratri 2025: Mantra to Overcome Fear of Death

Here are four mantras that remove the fear of death. All of these are Shiva mantras. If you chant these with devotion on Shivaratri, your fears will be removed and you will be at peace. Maha Shivaratri is on February 26. If you chant Shiva's name on that day, you will get his blessings. Moreover, you can also get rid of the fear of death that you have. See what those mantras are!
 

Maha Shivaratri 2025: Mantra to Overcome Fear of Death

Hreem Esanaya Namah:

The first pooja time of Mahashivratri is from 6:19 PM to 9:26 PM on February 26. Chant Shiva's 'Hreem Esanaya Namah:' mantra at this time. It is good to chant at least 108 times

Maha Shivaratri 2025: Mantra to Overcome Fear of Death

Hreem Aghoraya Namah:

The second pooja time of Mahashivratri is from 9:26 PM to 12:34 AM on February 26. Chant Shiva's 'Hreem Aghoraya Namah:' mantra at this time
 

Maha Shivaratri 2025: Mantra to Overcome Fear of Death

Hreem Vamadevaya Namah:

The third pooja time of Mahashivratri is from 12:34 AM to 3:41 AM on February 26. Chant Shiva's 'Hreem Vamadevaya Namah:' mantra at this time
 

Maha Shivaratri 2025: Mantra to Overcome Fear of Death

Hreem Sadyojataya Namah

The fourth pooja time of Mahashivratri is from 3:41 AM on February 26 to 6:48 AM on February 27. Chant Shiva's "Hreem Sadyojataya Namah:" mantra at this time

