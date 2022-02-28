  • Facebook
    Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: Send Shivratri Greetings, Quotes, Facebook & Whatsapp messages to your loved ones

    First Published Feb 28, 2022, 9:45 PM IST
    Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: Send Shivratri Greetings, Quotes, Facebook & Whatsapp messages to your loved ones

    The auspicious day of Mahashivratri 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 1. Mahashivratri is one of the most auspicious days in the life of a Shiv Bhakt. It is celebrated as the day when Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. Now that the day is almost here, use these messages, quotes and statuses to wish everyone around you a very Happy Mahashivratri.

    1. On this auspicious day of Lord Shiva, celebrate the day with and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Mahashivratri.

    2. May Lord Shiva bless everyone with his kindness and showers his love and blessings on each one of us. I pray for nothing but happiness and love for humanity. Happy Mahashivratri. Om Namah Shivay!

    ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mouni Roy, 10 stars who are Shiv Bhakts

    3. Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam | Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat || Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri

    4. Let us all come together to celebrate the pious union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the night of Mahashivratri. Happy Mahashivaratri!

    5. The glory of Lord Shiva is immeasurable! May Lord Shiva save everyone, may his blessings always be with you, and may Lord Shiva fill your life with happiness. Om Namah Shivay!

    6. May Lord Shiva shower his benevolent blessings on you and your family. May peace and happiness surround you with his strength and eternal love. Happy Mahashivratri.

    ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2022: Baahubali to Kedarnath, Oh My God 2, 6 films that revolve around Lord Shiva

    7. May Lord Shiva remind you of all of your strengths and inspire you to work harder in life to achieve your goals.

    8. May Lord Shiva's bestow his blessings on you and bring you peace, good health, happiness, harmony, wealth and prosperity. Happy Mahashivratri to you and your family.

