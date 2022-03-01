  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Shivratri 2022: 10 best pictures of Shiva's devotees across India

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here, let us look at the ten best pictures clicked during Maha Shivratri occasion in India.

    The festival of Maha Shivaratri is celebrated on Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi. Each month on the 14th day of each lunar month, Shivratri is celebrated right before the moon’s phase shifts. Many Shiva devotees worldwide conduct day-long fasts and pray on the occasion while a puja is also held.

    Maha Shivratri, literally translates as the great night of Shiva and according to legend, it is on this night that Lord Shiva performs his heavenly dance or tandav. 

    Hindu devotees gather to observe the religious rituals and dance on the eve of the Maha Shivaratri festival.

    An artist made face paint of lord Shiva in face of a young boy during Maha Shivaratri. Students and street artists dressed as Lord Shiva perform during Shiva Barat 

    Devotees perform Maha Rudra- Jal Abhishek Puja on the occasion of Mahashivratri, at Kadipur Shiv Mandir, in Gurugram, India. 

    Hindu women are seen offering prayers with Milk and water on the idol of Lord Shiva during Maha Shivaratri Festival at a temple of Kolkata.

    Group of Sadhu holy men take part in a religious rally to mark the Mahashivaratri festival ahead of the Shivaratri festival.

    Hindu Devotees offer milk and water over a Shivling inside a temple during the Maha Shivratri festival at Preet Vihar in New Delhi.

    Devotees stand in the queue as they wait for their turn to offer puja rituals to the Lord Shiva in the Shivratri festival at the Lingaraj temple in the eastern Indian state Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar.

    Naga Sadhus or holy man of Niranjani Akhara take a holy dip in the Ganges River on the occasion of the first royal bath of the Shivratri festival during Maha Kumbh Festival, in Haridwar.

    Maha Shivratri is predominantly a Hindu festival, celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, the God of destruction.

    A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, the follower of Lord Shiva, throws ashes as he performs Tandava, a divine dance performed by Deity Shiva.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure 'Education for All' - vpn

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure ‘Education for All’

    National Science Day 2022 Some unknown facts about CV Raman know significance of the day gcw

    National Science Day 2022: Some unknown facts about CV Raman, know significance of the day

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets RCB

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets

    Maha Shivaratri 2022: Rudrabhishek puja; horoscope of 5 zodiac signs that will get special blessings-dnm

    Mahashivratri 2022: Rudrabhishek puja; horoscope of 5 zodiac signs that will get special blessings

    Maha Shivratri 2022 Did you know Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are different Heres how you celebrate it drb

    Mahashivratri 2022: Did you know Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are different? Here’s how you celebrate it

    Recent Stories

    Russia used cluster bombs vacuum bombs during invasion claims Ukrainian ambassador gcw

    Russia used cluster bombs, vacuum bombs during invasion, claims Ukrainian ambassador

    Russia Ukraine war Indian restaurant turns into shelter home provides free meals gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian restaurant turns into shelter home, provides free meals

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Will Smith once did Shivalinga puja with milk (Pictures)

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Will Smith once did Shivalinga puja (Pictures)

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    Mahashivratri fasting rules: Here are some dos and don'ts devotees of Shiva must know RCB

    Maha Shivratri fasting rules: Here are some dos and don'ts devotees of Shiva must know

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon