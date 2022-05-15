Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Which Zodiac signs may benefit, where to watch and more

    First Published May 15, 2022, 9:12 PM IST

    The first of the two lunar eclipses in the year 2022 will happen on May 16, Monday.

    The first of the two lunar eclipses in the year 2022 will happen on May 16, Monday. What's unique about this lunar eclipse is that it will happen on the same day as Buddha Purnima. The second lunar eclipse will be witnessed on November 8, 2022. 

    A lunar eclipse happens when the shadow of the earth falls on the moon. On May 16, the lunar eclipse will not be visible from India, as it starts at 7:02 am and ends at 12.20 pm. This will be a total lunar eclipse. 

    The total eclipse will only be visible from Rio de Janeiro, Washington DC, Lisbon, Havana, Chicago, Johannesburg, Mexico City, Lagos, Rome, New York, Brussels, Guatemala City, London, Los Angeles, Paris, Detroit, Madrid, San Francisco, Santiago, Buenos Aires, among others.

    The Hindu calendar says that this lunar eclipse will occur in the Vrischika Rashi, Visakha Nakshatra and Paridh Yog. According to religious beliefs, the period of an eclipse is seen as inauspicious. In this period, there are many things that are forbidden. Let's take a look:

    * Generally, according to astrologers, any sort of auspicious work should not be done during the eclipse.

    * According to belief, pregnant women are advised against coming out of the house during an eclipse. Pregnant women should also not keep sharp items like knives with them during the eclipse.

    * As per beliefs and customs, one should not touch idols or photographs of Gods during an eclipse. It is believed that the negative energy spreads more during the eclipse.

    What astrologers say you should do

    * It is generally believed that chanting hymns and worshipping the moon god during the eclipse is considered auspicious

    * It is also believed that chanting mantras during eclipse keeps away negative energy to a large extent.  

    How does it impact Zodiac signs?

    According to astrologers, the lunar eclipse on May 16 is going to be very auspicious for some zodiac signs. 

    Those belonging to Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Libra and Aquarius signs will get good results. 

    Besides success in career, people who come in these zodiac signs will get the full fruits of their hard work. 

    There may be monetary gains. Some employed professionals are likely to get promotions. There is a possibility of getting benefits from a particular person in the workplace. There will be opportunities to earn money from more than one source.

