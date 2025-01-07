Lohri 2025: Is it on 13th or 14th January? Check correct date, muhrat, rituals and significance

Lohri 2025: Celebrated annually on the eve of Makar Sankranti, Lohri is a vibrant festival full of joy and dancing, especially in Punjab and Haryana

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

Lohri 2025

Lohri is a major festival for Punjabis. Although celebrated throughout India, it's most vibrant in Punjab and surrounding areas. People gather, light bonfires, dance, and celebrate. Lohri is observed a day before Makar Sankranti, falling on either January 13th or 14th. Find out when Lohri is this year

article_image2

Lohri 2025 - 13th or 14th?

According to the Panchang, the Sun will enter Capricorn on the morning of January 14th, thus Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14th. Therefore, Lohri will be celebrated a day before, on Monday, January 13th

article_image3

Lohri is a festival of dance, song, and joy. The word itself has a meaning: 'L' stands for wood, 'Oh' for cow dung cakes, and 'Di' for 'rewari' (a sweet). The festival is incomplete without these three, hence the name. People gather around bonfires and offer jaggery, corn, sesame seeds, and other items

article_image4

lohri 2024

On Lohri, Lord Krishna and Agni Dev (fire god) should be worshipped. In the evening, install a picture or idol of Lord Krishna, adorn it with a garland, apply tilak, and light a pure ghee lamp. Then, worship Lord Krishna with proper rituals, offer bhog (food offering), and perform aarti. After worshipping Lord Krishna, light a bonfire and offer sesame seeds, dried coconut, and other items

article_image5

Circumambulate the fire seven times. Worshipping Lord Krishna and Agni Dev on Lohri brings prosperity and removes troubles

