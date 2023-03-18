Kriti Sanon, Urfi Javed and others at designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil’s newest store launch
Many celebs who attended designer Shantanu-Nikhil's new shop launch in Mumbai yesterday night were Kriti Sanon, Uorfi Javed, Babil Khan, Mandira Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Shahana Goswami, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal.
At popular designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil’s new store opening in Mumbai, several celebrities put their best fashion foot forward.
Bollywood actor Babil Khan poses with popular designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil at their newest store opening in Mumbai
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon poses with popular designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil at their newest store opening in Mumbai
Mandira Bedi was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.
Actress Urfi Javed was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.
Shahana Goswami was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.
Tripti Dimri was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.