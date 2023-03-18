Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon, Urfi Javed and others at designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil’s newest store launch

    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    Many celebs who attended designer Shantanu-Nikhil's new shop launch in Mumbai yesterday night were Kriti Sanon, Uorfi Javed, Babil Khan, Mandira Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Shahana Goswami, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    At popular designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil’s new store opening in Mumbai, several celebrities put their best fashion foot forward.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Babil Khan poses with popular designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil at their newest store opening in Mumbai

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon poses with popular designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil at their newest store opening in Mumbai

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mandira Bedi was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Actress Urfi Javed was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shahana Goswami was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tripti Dimri was spotted at the store opening of designers Shantanu-Nikhil's newest store opening in Mumbai.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for March 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 18, 2023: Be cautious Cancer; good day for Gemini, Libra AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 18, 2023: Be cautious Cancer; good day for Gemini, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for March 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 17, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Gemini, Libra AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 17, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Gemini, Libra

    JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mumbai/1st ODI: Mindset was to pitch the ball little further with a slip in place - Mohammed Shami on his 3-for-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: 'Mindset was to pitch the ball little further with a slip in place' - Shami on his 3-for

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; check details AJR

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; check details

    BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result releasing soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know latest update - adt

    BSEB Bihar 12th Board Result releasing soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; know latest update

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS 2022-23 Mumbai/1st ODI: Calming to those watching from the outside - Hardik Pandya hails KL Rahul-Ravindra Jadeja fine batting-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: 'Calming to those watching from the outside' - Pandya hails Rahul-Jadeja's fine batting

    30 international passengers erroneously dropped at domestic arrivals gate at Bengaluru airport AJR

    30 international passengers erroneously dropped at domestic arrivals gate at Bengaluru airport

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon