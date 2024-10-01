Know the science behind contagious yawning: Why we yawn when others do

We all do yawning, but have you ever noticed how contagious it is? When someone near us yawns, we often find ourselves yawning too. Why is that? Let's find out.

I was talking to my friend on the phone today. Suddenly, when I yawned, she yawned too. I started wondering how this could happen at the same time. I also looked for the answer.

Yawning is one of the most natural things we do every day. Yawning is opening the mouth wide, inhaling, and exhaling slowly. We yawn mostly when we are tired, sleepy, or when someone else yawns.

While yawning, not only does our mouth open, but many other muscles, including our throat and face, work. Although yawning is said to be related to our fatigue, sleepiness, etc., scientists have shown that yawning is related to many other things in the body. Why do we yawn?

Yawning is more than just taking a deep breath. We yawn to regulate our brain temperature, increase oxygen demand, increase alertness, and more.

Certain parts of the brain are responsible for continuous yawning. Special brain cells called mirror neurons can mimic the actions of others. This is why when one person yawns, the other is encouraged to yawn as well.

The signal coming from the hypothalamus of the brain is the main reason for yawning. Instructions coming from the hypothalamus encourage you to take deep breaths and stretch your muscles. This process releases mood-regulating chemicals like dopamine in the brain. Most of the time, everyone says that yawning is a sign of sleepiness. We have all seen someone yawning repeatedly when they are tired and going to sleep, which is why yawning is associated with sleep, but not only that, yawning indicates many other things. These are all common causes of yawning. Now you can know why one person yawns and another yawns.

The funny thing about yawning is that when one person yawns, the other person next to them also yawns. If someone sees someone yawning, hears about yawning, or even reads about it, we are encouraged to yawn. Empathy is thought to be at work behind this. It is also associated with social relationships. Not only humans, but animals also yawn. Research has shown that humans and some animals are more likely to yawn when they are around those they feel close to or have empathy for.

It is also thought to be a means of communication. This behavior coordinates their activities. There is still no clear explanation for why yawning is contagious as a signal for rest. However, yawning plays an important role in brain activity based on social understanding and mental communication.

Yawning is related to empathy. When someone else yawns, we yawn too because we want to empathize with their feelings. Research has shown that this is an expression of mental understanding. When someone yawns, if you yawn, your brain is trying to show empathy. Mirror neurons may also play a role behind this. These neurons become active just by seeing the actions of others. Contagious yawning occurs naturally in relationships with family members, friends, and pets.

Research has shown that we yawn more to those we are close to. Group solidarity, social bonding, etc. may be the reasons behind this. It indicates physical and mental connection.

Contagious yawning is not limited to humans, it is also seen in animals. For example, let's talk about pet dogs and cats in our house. Pet dogs and cats in our house also yawn when they see us yawning. They also yawn when they see other animals of their own species yawning. This behavior is also seen in some monkey species such as chimpanzees and bonobos. This habit is related to their group behavior. It creates harmony among them.

How to reduce yawning? Awareness is the easiest way. When someone else yawns, you may want to carefully avoid it. Keep yourself busy with something else at that time. Try to reduce your mental stress. Get enough sleep. It will help prevent contagious yawning.

