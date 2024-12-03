Kingfisher Premium: India’s Top Beer Under Rs 200; Know its taste, price, and popularity!

This is India's number one beer. Launched in 1978, it was one of the first brands introduced in the mild beer segment.

This beer is number one in India, priced under Rs 200. Can you guess which one? The Indian beer market is growing. In recent years, new types of beers have arrived in cities. This beer holds the number one position in India.

Kingfisher Premium is renowned as India's number-one beer. Launched in 1978, this premium lager was among the first brands introduced under Kingfisher in the mild beer segment. It's a favorite for everyone from college students to working professionals.

Kingfisher Premium beer is brewed from high-quality malt barley and Saaz hops, known for their low acidity and smoothness. The process, involving 200 different checks, is based on the international pale lager style. This Pilsner-style lager has a unique taste that complements every dish.

Its delicious taste and aroma are wonderful. It tastes like slightly bitter biscuit malt on the palate. Kingfisher Premium has a 4.8 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), which is standard for most premium beers. India's number one beer is priced at Rs 130 (330ml), Rs 145 (500ml), Rs 200 (650ml).

While Kingfisher Premium is the brand's most popular beer, Kingfisher Ultra (Rs 175 - 500ml), Kingfisher Strong (Rs 145 - 500ml), and Kingfisher Ultra Max (Rs 180 - 500ml) are also available.

While Kingfisher Premium is India's most popular beer, the world's number one is Corona. According to a 2024 statistics report, it was the most valuable beer brand globally in 2024, with a value of $19 billion (Rs 1,60,372 crore).

Beer doesn't have an expiry date, but an old bottle (after a certain time) can lose its taste. "Beer doesn't expire, but it does lose its freshness. This means, as long as you're drinking beer with alcohol - NA beer is different," says beer and spirits journalist and educator Tara Nurin.

