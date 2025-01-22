Is your child lazy? Here's what you need to know about the causes

Lack of physical activity is one reason why children are lazy these days, while spending time watching TVs and phones is another.

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Even in today's fast-paced world, many children remain lazy. Their habits may be the reason. Growing children should be very energetic and active every day. Parents should ensure that children are like that. They are young children, they will change when they grow up, but it is the parents' responsibility to get rid of the laziness in them. Because... this laziness can also be harmful to their health. Lack of physical activity is one reason why children are lazy these days, while spending time watching TVs and phones is another. Children prefer to sit at home and watch TV rather than go out and play. Apart from these, let's find out other reasons for increasing laziness in children...

Unhealthy food: Unhealthy food contributes to decreased energy in children. Eating highly processed foods high in sugar and unhealthy fats leads to fluctuations in energy levels. This leads to periods of laziness. It is very important for children to eat a balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to stimulate their bodies and minds.

Academic stress: With increased emphasis on academic success, children may feel more lethargic due to the pressure to perform well in school. This stress leads to irritation and lack of motivation to excel in studies. Feeling more stressed causes children to withdraw from their responsibilities and become lazy.

Sleep Deprivation

Lack of sleep: Sleep plays an important role in children's overall health and well-being. Children who don't get enough sleep may experience fatigue. May have trouble concentrating on tasks. This lack of rest contributes to laziness and unwillingness to participate in other activities. It becomes a major reason for children to become lazy.

Lack of Interest: Children become lazy when they are not interested in a task. If a child does not find something attractive or meaningful, they will put in less effort than is necessary to excel. If they choose what they like instead of what they don't like... there will be no laziness. They will willingly do those things.

