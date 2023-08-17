Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is your AC servicing becoming too expensive? Here's how you can manage

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    Cleaning your air conditioner (AC) without experts can help maintain its efficiency and extend its lifespan. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to clean your AC:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Safety Precautions: Before you begin, make sure to turn off the power to the AC unit to avoid any accidents. You should also gather the necessary tools and materials, such as a screwdriver, a soft brush, a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment, a water hose, a mild detergent, water, and a clean cloth.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Cleaning the Air Filters: Dirty air filters can reduce your AC's efficiency. Follow these steps to clean the filters:

    • Remove the front grille of the AC unit. The filters are usually located behind it.
    • Take out the filters and gently tap them to remove loose dust and debris.
    • Use a soft brush or a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment to clean the remaining dirt from the filters.
    • If the filters are washable, you can wash them with a mixture of mild detergent and water. Rinse thoroughly and allow them to dry completely before reinserting.
    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Cleaning the Evaporator Coils: The evaporator coils can accumulate dust and dirt over time, affecting cooling performance. Here's how to clean them:

    • Access the evaporator coils by opening the access panel on the indoor unit. Refer to your AC's manual for guidance.
    • Use a soft brush to gently remove loose dirt and dust from the coils.
    • If there's stubborn dirt, you can use a water hose to carefully spray water on the coils. Ensure that the water pressure is not too high, and avoid spraying directly onto electrical components.
    • Let the coils dry completely before closing the access panel.
    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Cleaning the Condenser Coils: The condenser coils are located in the outdoor unit and can also accumulate dirt and debris. Here's how to clean them:

    • Turn off the power to the outdoor unit.
    • Use a brush or a vacuum cleaner to remove leaves, grass, and other debris from around the unit.
    • Gently hose down the condenser coils with water to remove dirt and dust. Again, be cautious not to use high water pressure that could damage the coils.
    • Allow the coils to dry before restoring power to the unit.
    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Cleaning the Condensate Drain: Over time, the condensate drain can become clogged, leading to water leaks. Clean it as follows:

    • Locate the condensate drain pipe, usually connected to the indoor unit.
    • Use a mixture of water and mild detergent to flush out any clogs or mold buildup.
    • Ensure the drain is clear by pouring a little water through it.
    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Cleaning the Exterior: Wipe down the exterior of the AC unit to remove dirt and dust. Use a clean cloth and a mild detergent solution if needed.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Regular Maintenance: Perform these cleaning steps at least once every few months to maintain your AC's efficiency. Keep the area around the outdoor unit clear of debris and vegetation to ensure proper airflow.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    While cleaning your AC can help, there are certain tasks that may require professional expertise, such as refrigerant checks and complex repairs.

    article_image9

    Image: Getty

    If you're unsure or encounter any issues beyond basic cleaning, it's recommended to consult a professional HVAC technician.

