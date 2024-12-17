Is fenugreek a natural remedy for chronic constipation and weight loss; Read on

Trying some home remedies can not only help with weight loss but also enhance beauty. Let's take a look...

 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Fenugreek water

Many people try various methods to lose weight and enhance their beauty. A simple home remedy can easily help you achieve these goals. Let's find out what it is.


Many foods, herbs, and spices can help alleviate various health problems. Fenugreek is one of them. Let's explore the benefits of regular fenugreek seed consumption.

Fenugreek water

There are many ways to incorporate fenugreek seeds into your diet to relieve constipation. You can add fenugreek leaves to soups, chapatis, gravies, juices, and curries. This makes food more nutritious and healthy, aiding in bowel movements.

Soak 1-2 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and drink it in the morning. You can also take one teaspoon of fenugreek seed powder in warm water twice a day, before bed or before meals. This helps in easy weight loss and reduces constipation. Fenugreek seeds also address dandruff, hair loss, acne scars, premature graying, and premature aging.

Fenugreek

How fenugreek benefits hair and skin:
For hair problems, make a paste of fenugreek powder with aloe vera, yogurt, or water. Apply it to your scalp and leave it on for 15 minutes before washing. For skin problems, mix fenugreek seeds with rose water and apply to dark spots, acne scars, wrinkles, and pimples. Wash with warm water once dry.

Fenugreek water


Benefits and Ayurvedic properties of fenugreek seeds:
Fenugreek is a staple in every Indian kitchen. It not only relieves constipation but also helps control diabetes and enhances the taste of food.
Consuming fenugreek in moderation daily helps improve good cholesterol levels, control blood pressure, detoxify blood, and improve overall health.

