    IndiGo's festive flight sale: You can book tickets starting at Rs 1,111; Check offer details

    Indigo Airlines has launched its Grand Runway Fest Sale with flight tickets starting at Rs. 1,111, aiming to provide affordable travel options during the festive season. The offer includes discounts for Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank customers and special deals on select international flights.

    article_image1
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Indigo Flight Ticket Offer

    The festive season has begun in India. The number of passengers has increased manifold not only in trains and buses but also in airplanes. Due to this, airfares are also increasing rapidly. Considering this, the country's largest airline, IndiGo, has introduced a special offer called the Grand Runway Fest Sale for its passengers. Using this offer, you can travel by air for the cost of a 3-tier AC train ticket.

    article_image2

    Indigo Rs.1,111 Flight Ticket Offer

    In Indigo's festive season special offer, passengers will get flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,111. However, there is only time till September 30 to avail of this offer.

    article_image3

    Indigo Bank Offers

    IndiGo has announced that Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank customers will get an instant discount of up to 15% on flight tickets under this offer. For this, the coupon code FED15 has to be used in the Federal Bank account. The coupon code 6EBOB has to be used in the Bank of Baroda account. To avail of this offer, one has to book a ticket worth at least Rs 5000.

    article_image4

    Indigo Offer on International Flights

    In this festive season offer, IndiGo is offering an additional 20% discount on flights to some select international cities like Goa, Srinagar, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. This offer is applicable only on flights for specific dates.

    article_image5

    Indigo Offer Period

    According to IndiGo's official website, these special offers for passengers are valid from September 24, 2024, to September 30, 2024. Tickets for travel from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, can be booked at discounted prices on these dates.

