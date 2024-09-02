Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to easily remove stubborn stains from white clothes? Here are some tips

    Stains on white clothes are difficult to remove even with a cleaning product. Here are some simple tips to help you easily remove stubborn stains from white clothes.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    As white clothes are appealing and suits most people, many like to wear white clothes. White colour also gives a special aura to the person wearing it. 

    But, some people avoid wearing this color. The reason is that stains stick easily to this color and it is very difficult to remove them.

    In such a situation, just follow some of the tips given here and you can easily remove stains from white clothes. 

    Hot water : If there are stains on white clothes, immediately soak them in hot water for a while and then wash them, stubborn stains will disappear immediately. If some stains still persist, mix soapy water in hot water and soak for about 10 minutes and then wash.

    Lemon : If tea, coffee, pickles etc. fall on white clothes, you can use lemon to remove them. To do this, cut a lemon in half and rub a piece of it on the stained area and the stains will gradually disappear.

    Vinegar and baking soda : To remove stubborn stains from white clothes, mix a few drops of vinegar in baking soda and clean the stain with it, the stain will disappear immediately.

     

     

    White vinegar : Add white vinegar to hot water and then soak the stained cloth in it overnight and wash it as usual the next morning, the stains will disappear.

