How to buy pure jaggery: 3 Key factors to consider before purchasing

Identify pure jaggery this winter! Avoid chemically processed jaggery and prioritize your health. Learn easy ways and tips to check color, taste, and hardness.

Consuming jaggery is recommended during winter as it's rich in iron and helps keep the body warm. However, these days, the market is flooded with chemically processed, inorganic jaggery that looks clean and appealing but contains adulterants. If you want to enjoy jaggery this winter, here are three ways to identify pure, sweet jaggery and avoid adulterated, chemical-laden varieties.

Identify Jaggery by Color Buy dark-colored jaggery, not light golden. Light brown or light-colored jaggery is often bleached with chemicals, which can be harmful to health. Dark-colored jaggery is pure, unadulterated, and made from sugarcane.

Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria's Jaggery Check Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria recently shared a video on Instagram explaining three ways to identify and purchase pure, organic jaggery [WATCH]

