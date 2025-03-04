Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more

Holi is celebrated as a symbol of good triumphing over evil. When is Holi this year? What is the auspicious time for Holika Dahan? Find out more here.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

Holi is the festival of colors. On Holi, people of all ages have fun. They happily throw colors at each other. This festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Phalgun month. So, when is Holi this year? Let's find out the auspicious time for Holika Dahan and other details here.

budget 2025
article_image2

Time for Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan is a sacred celebration. This year, the full moon date of Phalgun month starts on March 13 at 10:30 AM and ends on March 14 at 12 PM.

The auspicious time for Holika Dahan is from 11:26 PM to 12:30 AM on March 13.

article_image3

When is Holi?

Holi is on Friday, March 14th this year. People celebrate this festival the day after Holika Dahan. On Holi, people across the country happily throw colors at each other. They pray to God that their lives also become colorful.

 

article_image4

Why is Holi celebrated?

According to the Puranas, Prahlada, the son of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu did not like this at all. Then he wants to kill his son. He tries a lot. But every time God protects Prahlada. Holi is about how good always wins over evil. On the other hand, the Puranas say that this festival is also celebrated as a symbol of the love of Radha and Krishna.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

8 ways to style your baby's clothes for this summer SRI

8 ways to style your baby's clothes for this summer

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office SRI

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office

Bird Flu prevention: Safe cooking tips for chicken and eggs at home MEG

Bird Flu prevention: Safe cooking tips for chicken and eggs at home

Trying to Conceive? Can your baby be at risk of inheriting genetic disorder? READ THIS RBA

Trying to Conceive? Can your baby be at risk of inheriting genetic disorder? READ THIS

Nutrition guide: Lesser-known benefits of vitamin A apart from eye health MEG

Nutrition guide: Lesser-known benefits of vitamin A apart from eye health

Recent Stories

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download iwh

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download

Football Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia HRD

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia

Watch Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma RBA

Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

Recent Videos

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Video Icon
'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

Video Icon
IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon