Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more

Holi is celebrated as a symbol of good triumphing over evil. When is Holi this year? What is the auspicious time for Holika Dahan? Find out more here.

Holi is the festival of colors. On Holi, people of all ages have fun. They happily throw colors at each other. This festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Phalgun month. So, when is Holi this year? Let's find out the auspicious time for Holika Dahan and other details here.

Time for Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan is a sacred celebration. This year, the full moon date of Phalgun month starts on March 13 at 10:30 AM and ends on March 14 at 12 PM. The auspicious time for Holika Dahan is from 11:26 PM to 12:30 AM on March 13.

When is Holi?

Holi is on Friday, March 14th this year. People celebrate this festival the day after Holika Dahan. On Holi, people across the country happily throw colors at each other. They pray to God that their lives also become colorful.

Why is Holi celebrated?

According to the Puranas, Prahlada, the son of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu did not like this at all. Then he wants to kill his son. He tries a lot. But every time God protects Prahlada. Holi is about how good always wins over evil. On the other hand, the Puranas say that this festival is also celebrated as a symbol of the love of Radha and Krishna.

Latest Videos