Holi 2022: Know how 'Festival of Colours' is celebrated across different Indian states

West Bengal to Karnataka, 5 states and 5 different ways people celebrate festival of colours in other states in India



Holi marks and celebrates the triumph of good over evil. There are several tales and ideas about the festival's inception. Holi is knocking at the door, the much-awaited and widely celebrated festival of colours. This year's celebration will be held on March 18 across India. A day before the festival, Holika Dahan puja is performed, which is also known by the name of Chhoti Holi at many places. Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17.



There are several tales and ideas about the festival's inception. From Lord Vishnu to Narasimha avatar to Radha-love Krishna's stories to the legends of Kamadev and goddess Rati, various parts of the nation have diverse beliefs.



Take a look at how Holi is celebrated across the country in different States: Bihar: The day before Holi, people in Bihar kindle bonfires as a tribute to the mythology of Holika. In Bhojpuri, the celebration is known as Phaguwa, and the day before Holi is known as Phalgun Poornima. People traditionally add cow dung cakes, wood from trees, and wheat from the fresh crop to the bonfire.

The next day, wet Holi is played in the morning/afternoon, followed by Holi Milan. People in this town go to each other's residences and paint their faces with dry colours.



Karnataka: The celebration here is also a two-day affair, with people gathering wood just a day before the festival and burning it on 'Kamadahana' night. On this day, many homes cook unique dishes. Five days before the celebration, residents in one section of the state called Sirsi conduct a folk dance called 'Bedara Vesha.'



Maharashtra: Holi celebrations extend around a week in Maharashtra. On the night of 'Shimga,' youth in the village collect firewood, which is subsequently torched in each neighbourhood. It is a ritual for every family to bring a meal and a dessert to the festivities; most people prepare Puran Poli on this day.



Telangana: Because it is related to Kamadeva's mythology, the Holi festival is also called Kamuni Punnami/Kama Purnima or Jajiri. The state celebrates a 10-day celebration, with the significant Holi festival taking place on the final day. Children celebrated for 9 days before the big festivals by singing traditional songs, playing with Kolata sticks, and collecting money, food, and wood.