    Holi 2022: Gujiya to Thandai, 9 delicious sweets items to lit up your party

    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

    The spring season has here, as has the 'festival of colours,' Holi. Apart from Diwali, Holi is one of India's most important holidays, and it is celebrated in a variety of ways around the nation. During this holiday, the kitchen smells of wonderful cuisine all week, since Holi preparations begin months in advance. Traditional Holi foods like as Gujiya, Puran Poli, Malpua, and Thandai are produced during the celebration.

    Laddoos are frequently the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Indian sweets. The possibilities are endless: besan, motichur, til, boondi, and so on. This ball-shaped confection is very important during Holi. 

    Gujiya, another dish with various regional variations, is a favourite food at Holi celebrations. These deep-fried sweet dumplings are cooked in ghee and dipped in sugar syrup. They are produced with flour, semolina, and dried fruit combination. It is quite popular in India's northern and western states. Many variations of the dish exist, including dried fruit, mawa, baked, and traditional.

    Any Bollywood Holi scene isn't complete without a dramatic pour of thandai. This milk-based cooling drink is frequently garnished with almonds and spices, and is occasionally laced with bhaang (a hallucinogenic). This drink, popular in North India (Banaras is known as the Thandai centre), is at the core of the event and even has therapeutic properties! Most importantly, it is an ideal beverage for the nation's March heat.

    Malpua is a classic Indian treat that resembles a pancake and is cooked in ghee before being dipped in sugar syrup. Malpua is a delicate flavour that is easily created with basic ingredients and is popular during holidays such as Diwali and Holi. 

    Rasmalai: These delicious dough balls loaded with cream, saffron, pistachio nuts, and served with a fresh cardamom cream, which originated in West Bengal, have enticed foodies all over the world.

    Kheer is a classic rice pudding from India that is present at all festivals and celebrations. Cooking kheer is considered auspicious, hence it is included on the Holi plate.

    Don't forget to include kachori, a classic Indian snack, in your Holi meal. This dish is flavorful and spicy, and it is served with tamarind chutney.

    Namak Pare are one of India's most popular tea-time snacks. Every Indian household would keep a jar of these savoury strips on hand for snacking. These are often made with maida and suji and deep-fried till crisp.

    This delicious Indian food is produced by soaking fitters made from lentil, chickpea flour, or potato in yoghurt (dahi) and is a necessity during the Holi season. To make it more enticing, sprinkle it with cilantro, chilli powder, crushed black pepper, chaat masala, cumin, green chilis, or boondi.
     

