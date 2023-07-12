Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 ways to end toxic relationship with your abusive partner

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 7:42 PM IST

    Ending a toxic relationship can be a difficult and courageous decision. If you find yourself in a toxic relationship that is negatively impacting your well-being, here are seven ways to consider ending it:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Remember, ending a toxic relationship is a courageous step toward reclaiming your happiness and well-being. If you're in immediate danger or facing an abusive relationship, prioritize your safety and consider reaching out to local authorities or helplines that specialize in domestic violence.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Self-reflection and acceptance: Acknowledge and accept that the relationship is toxic and recognize the toll it is taking on your emotional, mental, and physical health. Understand that you deserve better and that ending the relationship is an act of self-care.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Seek support: Reach out to trusted friends, family members, or a therapist who can provide emotional support and guidance during this challenging time. Their perspective can help you gain clarity and strengthen your resolve to end the toxic relationship.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Set boundaries: Establish clear boundaries with the toxic person to protect yourself. Communicate your needs, expectations, and limits. If they repeatedly violate these boundaries, it reinforces the toxicity of the relationship and further justifies your decision to end it.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Communicate your decision: Once you have made up your mind, have a calm and direct conversation with the toxic person. Clearly express your decision to end the relationship, citing the reasons that led you to this conclusion. It's essential to remain firm and avoid being drawn back into the toxicity.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Limit contact: Minimize contact with the toxic individual after the breakup. This may involve blocking their phone number and social media profiles, changing your routines, and avoiding places or situations where you might encounter them. Cutting off contact allows you to focus on healing and moving forward.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Focus on self-care and healing: After ending a toxic relationship, prioritize your self-care and healing. Engage in activities that bring you joy, seek professional support if needed, practice self-compassion, and surround yourself with positive influences. Take the time to rediscover yourself and rebuild your life on healthier foundations.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Plan your exit strategy: Before taking any action, develop a plan to ensure your safety and well-being. This may involve finding a safe place to stay, gathering important documents, and securing any necessary support systems such as legal advice or counseling.

