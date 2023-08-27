Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 liquids to ease bowel movement

    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Maintaining regular and healthy bowel movements is important for overall digestive health. While there are several liquids that can help promote bowel regularity, it's crucial to also include a fiber-rich diet, drink plenty of water, and lead a generally healthy lifestyle. Here are seven liquids that can help with clearing bowel movements:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    If you're experiencing chronic constipation or digestive issues, it's recommended to consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and guidance. They can help you identify the underlying causes of your digestive problems and recommend appropriate solutions.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    It's important to note that while these liquids can be helpful for promoting bowel movements, relying solely on liquids without addressing dietary and lifestyle factors may not provide a long-term solution.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Lemon Water: Lemon water contains citric acid, which can stimulate the digestive system and promote bowel movements. Warm lemon water in the morning can be particularly beneficial for some people.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Water: Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining healthy bowel movements. Drinking enough water helps soften stools, making them easier to pass. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Prune Juice: Prune juice is well-known for its natural laxative effect. It contains sorbitol, which can help soften stools and promote bowel movements. Start with a small amount and gradually increase as needed.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Herbal Teas: Certain herbal teas, such as senna, cascara sagrada, and licorice root, have natural laxative properties and can aid in promoting regular bowel movements. However, these should be used sparingly and under the guidance of a healthcare professional, as excessive use can lead to dependency.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Ginger Tea: Ginger has digestive benefits and can help alleviate constipation. Drinking ginger tea can promote bowel movements and ease discomfort.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Aloe Vera Juice: Aloe vera juice has mild laxative properties and can help soothe the digestive tract. It's important to choose a quality aloe vera juice without added sugars or artificial ingredients.

    article_image9

    Image: Getty

    Flaxseed: Flaxseeds are high in fiber, which can help add bulk to stools and promote regular bowel movements. You can soak flaxseeds in water overnight and drink the mixture in the morning for added fiber intake.

