Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 5 health benefits of morning yoga practice

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 8:11 PM IST

    Yoga has many advantages for treating and avoiding health issues. "Stress" is one of the major health issues that we are all currently confronting. Yoga in the morning has been demonstrated to reduce stress hormones and increase productivity in previous research investigations. 

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Let’s know in detail about the major and effective health benefits of practising yoga especially in the morning

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Get Rid of Morning Muscle Stiffness: By performing yoga asanas or stretches, you may assist your muscles and joints relax, get rid of their stiffness, and allow the blood to circulate properly.
     

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Gets your Breathing in Order: "Pranayam" or "Breathing Exercise" is a practise that teaches you how to manage your breathing. The ability of "Pranayam" to increase lung capacity—the most air that can be exhaled from the lungs—has been well investigated.
     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Take out some moments for you: You must set aside at least 10 minutes for "me-time." because research shows that yoga boosts productivity and offers much-needed mental tranquilly to get your morning duties started.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Say Goodbye to Caffeine: When you first wake up in the morning, it's possible that your mind and body aren't in sync, which is why we often crave coffee. However, as was already mentioned, your body could feel constrained and rigid. Suryanamaskar, sometimes referred to as Sun Salutations, is a set of 12 potent yoga poses.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Boost your focus: You can relax by practising yoga in the morning. It enhances mental clarity and concentration. Your brain receives tonnes of fresh oxygen when you have control over your breathing. This will improve your mental clarity, make sure you are ready for work, allow you to devote your entire focus and operate as efficiently as possible.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for June 2 2023 Scorpio Virgo Cancer capricorn Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Cancer, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant Furious husband smashes pageant winners crown after wife announced runner up ADC

    Brazil beauty pageant: Furious husband smashes pageant winner's crown after wife announced runner-up

    World Milk Day 2023: 5 easiest and delicious recipes to make from condensed milk arb

    World Milk Day 2023: 5 easiest and delicious recipes to make from condensed milk

    World Milk Day 2023: Know about Donkey milk, it's skin and health benefits RBA

    World Milk Day 2023: Know about Donkey milk, it's skin and health benefits

    Recent Stories

    Coromandel Express derails after ramming into goods train

    BREAKING: Coromandel Express derails after ramming into goods train

    Here are 5 ways oranges benefit your skin, have a look ADC

    Here are 5 ways oranges benefit your skin, have a look

    Baby Ariha Shah an Indian, send her back as soon as possible: India tells Germany

    Baby Ariha Shah an Indian, send her back as soon as possible: India tells Germany

    Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning to hit Theatres July 12th Check out Tom Cruises DANGEROUS Stunt work MAH

    Mission Impossible: Dead reckoning to hit theatres on July 12th – check out Tom Cruise’s DANGEROUS stunt work

    Do not answer calls from unknown numbers: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Do not answer calls from unknown numbers: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon