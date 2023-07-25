Here are 6 healthy practices to adopt before going to sleep

Practicing healthy habits before going to sleep can greatly improve the quality of your sleep and overall well-being. Here are seven healthy practices to consider before bedtime.

Image: Getty

Each person is different, and it may take some time to find the bedtime routine that works best for you. Pay attention to how your body responds to different practices and adjust your habits accordingly. If you continue to experience persistent sleep difficulties, consider consulting a healthcare professional or a sleep specialist for personalized guidance and support.



Image: Getty

Establish a bedtime routine: Create a calming bedtime routine to signal to your body that it's time to wind down. This could include activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation exercises like meditation or deep breathing.

Image: Getty

Practice relaxation techniques: Engage in calming activities before bed, such as gentle stretching, yoga, or progressive muscle relaxation. These practices can help ease tension and promote relaxation.

Image: Getty

Avoid heavy meals and caffeine: Avoid large, heavy meals close to bedtime, as they may disrupt your sleep. Additionally, limit caffeine intake in the afternoon and evening, as it can interfere with your ability to fall asleep.

Image: Getty

Create a comfortable sleep environment: Make sure your bedroom is conducive to sleep. Keep the room cool, dark, and quiet. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows that support your preferred sleeping position.

Image: Getty

Limit liquid intake: Minimize your fluid intake close to bedtime to reduce the likelihood of waking up for bathroom trips during the night.

Image: Getty

Limit screen time: Avoid screens (phones, tablets, computers, TVs) at least an hour before bedtime. The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep.