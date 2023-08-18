Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 5 things you should NEVER do while using deodorants

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 9:45 PM IST

    Using deodorant is a common part of personal hygiene, but there are some mistakes that people might inadvertently make. Here are five mistakes to avoid while using deodorant:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Not Applying on Clean Skin: Applying deodorant on sweaty or dirty skin can reduce its effectiveness. Make sure to clean and dry your underarms before applying deodorant. This allows the product to adhere properly and work more efficiently.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Overapplying: More is not always better when it comes to deodorant. Applying too much can lead to product buildup, stickiness, and even potential skin irritation. A thin, even layer is usually sufficient to provide adequate odor protection.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Using the Wrong Type of Deodorant: There are various types of deodorants available, such as stick, roll-on, gel, and spray. Choosing the wrong type for your skin type or preferences can lead to less effective results. For example, if you have sensitive skin, a fragrance-free or hypoallergenic formula might be better.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Applying Immediately After Shaving: Applying deodorant right after shaving can cause irritation and discomfort, as your skin might be more sensitive. It's best to wait for a little while after shaving before applying deodorant to avoid any potential stinging or discomfort.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Not Reading Labels: It's important to read the label and understand the ingredients in the deodorant you're using. Some people might be sensitive or allergic to certain ingredients, such as fragrances or specific chemicals. Checking the label can help you avoid potential skin reactions.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Remember, everyone's body chemistry is different, so finding the right deodorant and using it correctly might involve a bit of trial and error.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    If you experience persistent irritation or discomfort, consider switching to a different brand or type of deodorant and consult a dermatologist if needed.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Skin Routine: 5 incredible benefits of Oatmeal vma eai

    Skin Routine: 5 incredible benefits of Oatmeal

    Skin friendly vegetables: 5 incredible benefits of Mushroom vma eai

    Skin friendly vegetables: 5 incredible benefits of Mushroom

    Healthiest vegetables for Skin: 5 revolutionary benefits of Bitter Gourd vma eai

    Healthiest vegetables for Skin: 5 revolutionary benefits of Bitter Gourd

    Healthy vegetables for health: 5 surprising benefits of Kale vma eai

    Healthy vegatables for health: 5 surprising benefits of Kale

    5 ways why Couscous is healthy for your Body vma eai

    5 ways why Couscous is healthy for your Body

    Recent Stories

    Joe Jonas celebrates 34th birthday bash with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra; See photos ADC

    Joe Jonas celebrates 34th birthday bash with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra; See photos

    Will consuming fish help in restoring eye health? Here's what we know ADC EIA

    Will consuming fish help in restoring eye health? Here's what we know

    Mitin Masi to Krishna: Top 5 Bengali detectives in Bengali Literature ADC EIA

    Mitin Masi to Krishna: Top 5 Bengali detectives in Bengali Literature

    Cops praised for making tourists pick up beer bottles they threw on Kallattagiri Falls road vkp

    Cops praised for making tourists pick up beer bottles they threw on Kallattagiri Falls road

    Skin Routine: 5 incredible benefits of Oatmeal vma eai

    Skin Routine: 5 incredible benefits of Oatmeal

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon